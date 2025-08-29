Children from across Sussex to star in Charlie at Worthing’s Pavilion Theatre

Worthing Musical Theatre Company (WMTC)’s production of Charlie has a large cast with 21 adults and 29 children, aged between 8 and 17, performing. Many of the cast took part in the Worthing Rotary Carnival Parade on Sunday, dancing and singing along to songs from the show.

The show will be performing five times at the Pavilion Theatre. More than three quarters of the tickets are sold for most of the shows and the Saturday matinee is nearly sold out.

The show is directed by Robert Tremayne, who worked with choreographer Alix Addinall and musical director Daniel Paine to bring to stage their vision for the show. Worthing resident Robert, who has directed various shows for WMTC and is artistic director of Dionysus Theatre, said he has enjoyed directing the show.

“Directing Charlie and the Chocolate Factory for WMTC has been both a challenge and a joy,” said Robert. “The scale of the story, with its larger-than-life characters and magical settings, has stretched our imagination and creativity, but the process has been immensely rewarding.”

Charlie, the Golden Ticket winners and the Oompa Loompas are split into two casts – Team Sprinkles, who are performing on Wednesday and Friday night, and Saturday matinee, and Team Marshmallows, who are performing on Thursday and Saturday night. The show’s five teenage dancers are performing in all five shows.

The role of Charlie in team Sprinkles is played by 12-year-old Worthing resident Isaac Jeffrey. Isaac has taken part in various productions at school and with Durrington Theatrical Society, PQA and Star Stage & Screen Hub. Isaac said he was delighted to get the role of Charlie, in a competitive audition where over 100 children auditioned for the various roles in the show.

“Getting the part of Charlie Bucket was a dream come true – I was completely over the moon, tearful with joy and shock - absolutely speechless,” said Isaac. “What I love most about rehearsal is blocking scenes and getting to work with all the new friends I’ve made.”

10-year-old Eoin Pickering from Portslade was cast as Charlie in team Marshmallows. Eoin’s most recent role was as Bruce in Apollo Theatre Arts’ production of Matilda last year. He was excited to be offered his first lead role as Charlie.

“It felt like winning my very own golden ticket. It’s my first ever lead role and I desperately wanted to get the part,” said Eoin. “It’s been so much fun making new friends and I really enjoy spending time with people that love theatre as much as I do. Watching the show come together piece by piece is a really exciting process.”

The adult cast of Charlie includes various experienced actors. Willy Wonka is played by Lancing resident James Witt, whose recent theatre credits include Dave Bukatinsky in The Full Monty musical for Worthing Musical Comedy Society and Boris Johnson in Brexit the Musical at the Edinburgh Fringe.

“I was ecstatic to get this dream role. Willy Wonka was the first DVD I bought when I transitioned over from VHS tapes and have seen the film more times than any other,” said James. “My favourite thing about playing Wonka is the unpredictability and the humour.”

Tickets for Charlie are available from Worthing Theatre & Museum’s Box Office on 01903 206 206 or can be booked online on the WTM website (https://wtm.uk/charlie).

