Children Reading for Life founder creates a town wide invitation to make reading visible in Arundel

#Beseenreading on Saturday 19th July midday to 3.00pm Only 34.6% children and young people said they enjoy reading in early 2024 . In response to growing concerns over the decline in children's reading for pleasure, Polly Atkinson, founder of Children Reading for Life, is launching a grassroots initiative in Arundel and she is inviting everyone in the town to take part.

On Saturday afternoon, July 19th, the town is asked to "Be Seen Reading." Whether that’s visitors browsing the Farmers’ Market, friends enjoying a cup of tea together, walkers with their dogs, or local businesses serving customers in shops, Polly’s call is simple: have a book, magazine, comic, or guidebook in hand and be seen reading. The purpose is to show children that reading is not just a chore or a school task, but an activity that can be enjoyed, either alone or with a loved one.

“At its heart, this is about making reading visible again,” says Polly. “Adults are powerful role models. When children see grown-ups genuinely enjoying books, it normalises and celebrates reading.”

“According the to the National Literacy Trust, 1 in 10 children and young people aged 5 to 18 say they do not have a book of their own at home so we are encouraging businesses, sports clubs, and cafes to buy a book and gift it to a child or simply display children’s books in their windows”.

The afternoon will also feature special community events to promote reading:

Free second-hand children’s book giveaway at the Norfolk Centre (donations welcome for The Book Trust);

‘Make a Junk Journal’ Workshop, where children and adults can create their own journals using recycled materials and creativity.

Local bookshops are joining in with The Crow Road Book Shop (situated on the High Street) offering a 10% discount to anyone purchasing a children’s book for this event. Also on the High Street, Kim’s second-hand bookshop will be open.

With years of experience in education and a passion for reading and storytelling, Polly has dedicated her efforts to creating programs that support families in enriching their children’s reading experiences. Through one-to-one tutoring and workshops, Children Reading for Life empowers parents and adults to foster a deep-rooted love of reading in children standing on the belief that reading is an unparalleled gift for future success.

Through group sessions and one-to-one engagements, Children Reading for Life arms parents, carers, and grandparents with the arsenal needed to escort their children into the vibrant world of stories helping them to become more able and confident readers.

“Let’s show children across Arundel and beyond that reading is for everyone, everywhere” concludes Polly Atkinson.

To get involved or for help selecting and displaying books, contact Polly Atkinson at: [email protected]