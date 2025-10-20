Children with Cancer Fund making dreams come true

Children with Cancer Fund (Polegate) have been very busy in recent weeks with a flurry of wishes to be granted to the children and families they support. They are a small, local charity who support children who have or have had cancer and their families across East Sussex, Brighton and Hove.

As part of the package of support Children with Cancer Fund provides for families facing a childhood cancer diagnosis, every family member is offered the chance to have a wish granted upon referral to the charity.

Recent wishes granted by Children with Cancer Fund include spa days and afternoon teas, deep sea fishing trips, dinners out, iPads, Merlin passes and escape room tickets. There has also been a special necklace for one brave young girl which she is looking forward to wearing to mark her remission, whenever that comes.

One common theme is that families are looking to having “bonding time” and the opportunity to reconnect after the trauma they have been through. Children with Cancer Fund understand that perfectly, which is why they include the whole family to grant as many smiles as possible.

One family receiving their wish

One recipient of wishes summed it up perfectly: “These wishes make us feel so special.”

Chris Downton, Director and Co-Founder of Children with Cancer Fund, said: “Granting wishes is one of the most rewarding aspects of the work we do. These families have been through so much trauma already; we want to ensure they can spend time away from hospital to recharge and build resilience for whatever challenges are still to come. A chance to feel special, even if for a short while, is the least they deserve.”

For more information about Children with Cancer Fund and the work they do supporting children in the local community, please visit their website www.childrenwithcancerfund.org.uk.