Children’s BookFest brings engaging family events to Chichester this July

Children’s BookFest, a Chichester-based charity devoted to inspiring a love for reading in children, is delighted to announce an unforgettable line-up of events this July as part of the 2025 Festival of Chichester. Centred on family-friendly fun and thought-provoking literary insights, these events are designed to raise funds for the charity's vital work across Sussex.

July’s events offer something for everyone, from riveting conversations with renowned authors to fun and interactive sessions for young readers:

In Conversation with Rev. Richard Coles - Chichester Cathedral, Tuesday 15 July, 7.30pm.

Join broadcaster, author, and former vicar Rev. Richard Coles alongside Colin Heber-Percy as they discuss Richard’s latest book in the acclaimed Canon Clement Series, A Death on Location. Known for his wit, warmth, and engaging storytelling, Richard promises an evening to remember.

Draw-Off with Sophy Henn and Nick Sharratt - The Prebendal School, Saturday 19 July, 10.30am.

Illustrators Sophy Henn and Nick Sharratt face off in this lively, interactive drawing challenge. Audience members (suitable for ages 5+) can contribute ideas during the event and even create their own masterpieces.

Joseph Elliott and The Adventures of Nora - Chichester Cathedral, Saturday 19 July at 2pm.

Actor and author Joseph Elliott, best known from CBeebies’ Swashbuckle, presents his latest book, Nora and the Compass of Chaos. Aimed at children aged 7+, this event combines humour, adventure, and storytelling magic.

All proceeds from these events go towards Children’s BookFest whose mission is to create a lasting impact on children’s lives through the magic of stories. Every ticket purchased helps fund the charity’s year-round outreach programme, which brings celebrated authors, poets, and illustrators into local schools. Each child even receives a signed book, which for many is the first book they own. Last year alone, Children’s BookFest reached over 5,400 children across Sussex.

The need for initiatives like this has never been greater. According to the National Literacy Trust, two in five children aged 5–8 from disadvantaged backgrounds do not own a book of their own, and three in ten 11-year-olds leave primary school unable to read at the expected level for their age.

Tickets for children’s events start at just £7, with proceeds directly funding the vital work of Children’s BookFest.

For more information and to book tickets, visit www.childrensbookfest.com.