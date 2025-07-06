Children's BookFest hosts memorable fundraising event

The evening highlighted the charity’s vital cause of encouraging a love for reading in children and the ongoing need to address literacy barriers in the UK.

A long-time supporter of Children’s BookFest, the fundraising event took place in Denise’s stunning garden, providing a magical setting for the summer evening soiree. Accompanied by relaxing Sinatra-inspired music, guests were served delicious canapes and Wiston Estate kindly provided the wine.

Denise officially welcomed the guests, expressing her admiration for Children’s BookFest and the charity’s work which offers children not just access to books but inspiring in-person connections with authors and illustrators.

Mark Featherstone-Witty OBE, Patron and Trustee of Children’s BookFest, echoed her sentiments with a heartfelt speech explaining his personal motivation to support the charity. Mark shared some sobering statistics as he explained, "2 in 5 children between the ages of 5 and 8 from disadvantaged backgrounds do not own a book of their own, while 3 in 10 eleven-year-olds in Chichester leave primary school unable to read at the level expected for their age." He emphasised how imagination fuels creativity and how gifting books to children can spark a lifelong love for reading. "Children’s BookFest doesn’t just bring authors in front of learners, but also buys them a personal book, signed by the author, to take away. So far, some 28,000 books have been given away,” he shared.

The event also featured powerful speeches from Karen Ison, Deputy Head of Rose Green Junior School and Luke Hanna, Headmaster of Jessie Young Husband Primary School. Both shared moving stories about the profound impact of Children’s BookFest events on young learners, leaving many in the audience visibly emotional.

Karen Ison explained: “One of the most powerful parts of the BookFest is that every child receives a signed book to keep, bought by the charity. It’s wonderful to watch the faces of the children light up as the author writes their name inside the front cover. It's a moment of real pride and connection. It makes reading feel personal, important, and theirs. The BookFest is inclusive to all children. No child misses out.’

Luke Hanna highlighted the profound impact BookFest has had on the children at his school, noting that for some, it was the first time they had ever owned a book of their own.

He said, “The BookFest has been a transformative experience for our children, opening doors to the enchanting world of literature and inspiring a love for reading and writing. This sense of ownership and connection to the stories encourages our children to explore new genres and themes, fostering a deeper engagement with literature. The inspiration drawn from author visits has also sparked a passion for writing.”

The event served as a wonderful way to bring together the charity’s supporters and partners to celebrate the successes so far but also as a reminder that the charity continues to need donations to carry out their very worthwhile work.

Children's BookFest extends its gratitude to Denise Patterson for hosting the unforgettable evening, the Wiston Estate for their generosity, and all the guests and supporters who made it possible.

For more information about Children’s BookFest and how you can support the charity, visit www.childrensbookfest.com.

