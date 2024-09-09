Children's charity’s new Chailey home given floral boost

Floral donations to the Dame Vera Lynn Children's Charity are set to brighten its new home as it moves after many years based in Cuckfield.

Two beautifully-planted containers, some lovely bedding plants, and a pair of stunning topiary trees were given to the charity by Tates Garden Centres as it moved into new premises at Chailey Heritage Foundation last week.

The charity is dedicated to helping children under five years with cerebral palsy and other motor learning impairments. Their mission is to ensure these children make the best possible start in life by providing families with the support and skills needed for continued development at home.

Staff from South Downs Nurseries in Hassocks delivered the donated plants to an appreciative CEO Glenys Creese and made sure they were professionally planted and set to thrive.

Glenys Creese, charity CEO, with Hazel Still from South Downs Nurseries.

“Thank you again for this marvellous donation; we are absolutely thrilled”, said the charity’s Head of Fundraising, Tracey Shaw. “We are so excited and so grateful for this incredibly generous gift which will brighten the charity’s new home.”

The plant team at South Downs selected the plants with considerable care, ensuring low maintenance and evergreen varieties which provide a little height surrounded by some creeping/trailing summer flowering campanulas along with some bulbs which will appear through springtime.

“The pots, courtesy of Woodlodge, were so heavy that we planted them in situ”, says Hazel Still from South Downs Nurseries.

“Once established, they promise to give year-round colour and interest for staff and visitors. We are delighted to be helping such a worthy local charity that does so much superb work.”