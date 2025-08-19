Children’s hospital outpatient’s gets a facelift thanks to Rockinghorse

The outpatient’s department at The Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital gets some new decorations thanks to Rockinghorse Children’s Charity and The Sussex Sign Company.

The Outpatient’s department at the Royal Alexandra Children's Hospital is a busy place, with children and families coming in and out of the space every day, waiting for appointments at the various clinics operating throughout the week.

But waiting for appointments can be boring, and sometimes scary, for younger patients. Whilst the local children’s hospital charity already provides toys, games and books for waiting patients, having a nice environment can also be really helpful to relieve the feelings of anticipation for younger visitors.

Plus, creating a welcoming space that makes it feels less like a hospital environment can help children worry less about future appointments.

Decorations in the outpatient's department of the Royal Alexandra Children's Hospital.

And thanks to The Sussex Sign Company, the outpatient’s department now has some wonderful new decorations.

The Sussex Sign Company are experts in signage, from office signs to vehicle wraps, shop signs to wall graphics, their expertise helps businesses become more visible for their customers.

And Rockinghorse were lucky to have been chosen by the company as their Charity of the Year. This means the company fundraise for the charity throughout the year, taking part in events and challenges, along with generously using their skills to create something amazing for the Royal Alex.

The company have worked with Rockinghorse to design and create graphics for the glass panels surrounding the waiting area on Level 5 at the hospital. The decorations, encompassing the charity’s logo along with a range of fun images, games and wordsearches, have been created and recently installed to great effect.

Staff at the Royal Alexandra Children's Hospital with the new decorations.

Laura Barker, Play Worker at the hospital, said: “These decorations have made such a huge difference to the waiting area here at the hospital.

“Parents and families waiting for their appointments love playing with the games and it’s made the whole space much more welcoming and friendly.”

Maisie Miller, General Manager at Sussex Signs, who facilitated the project, said: “During our Charity of the Year partnerships, we always look for ways our skills can directly benefit the charity we’re working with.

“While partnering with Rockinghorse, who provide such essential support to the Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital, this project felt like the perfect opportunity to get involved. Creating a brighter, more engaging space for children and their families really resonated with us—but it’s also lovely to know that the doctors, nurses and hospital staff who do such incredible work every day now have a more uplifting environment too.

“The finished graphics are colourful, interactive and fun, and we hope they bring a little joy to everyone who uses the space.”

Amanda Hetherington, Head of Partnerships at Rockinghorse, was blown away by the decorations. She said: “These graphics look absolutely fantastic! They make such a huge difference to the whole area and really will make a difference to children and families experience of visiting the hospital.

“They also make a real impact our wonderful colleagues within the NHS, with staff loving the new environment and noticing how the children love interacting with the puzzles and games.

“We really can’t thank The Sussex Sign Company enough for this amazing support. What they have done will have such a long-lasting impact on children and families spending time waiting to be seen, making the hospital environment so much more friendly and accessible.”

To find out more about this project and the many more that Rockinghorse fund and deliver throughout Sussex, just visit their website at www.rockinghorse.org.uk or call the charity on 01273 330044.