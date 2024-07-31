Children’s story published after more than 40 years to raise money for the NSPCC

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A children’s story which was created by a Crawley mum to keep her own daughters entertained on car journeys more than 40 years ago has been published to help raise funds for the NSPCC.

The Adventures of Harry The Hippo and the Magic Apple Trees was first created by Catharine Finch to keep her children amused when they went to visit her parents.

It was a big hit with Catharine’s daughters and throughout their childhood they loved to hear the tales of Harry The Hippo.

Now, more than 40 years later, Catharine’s daughter Vicki decided to turn her Mum’s stories into a physical picture book so that the adventures of Harry The Hippo could be shared with more families.

Catherine Finch with The Adventures of Harry the Hippo.

Catharine, 69, from Crawley, said: “When I got married we moved to Hextable in Kent and my parents still lived in Crawley. This was back in 1977, before the M25 had been fully built so it seemed to be a very long journey.

"When my first daughter was born we were visiting the grandparents more regularly and as she got older the inevitable ‘are we there yet?’ question was asked more often, so this is where the storytelling began.

“We used to travel through Orpington and there was a Pick Your Own farm there which had a large pink hippopotamus for children to play on, both our daughters used to look out for Harry and ask for another story.”

The tales of Harry kept Catharine’s daughters amused but she never really thought of turning them into actual books.

Catharine explained:“The stories were purely to amuse our own daughters. I’d scribbled out the manuscript and put together some rough doodles and they just got shoved to the bottom of a wardrobe for when they were old enough to read themselves.”

Fast forward a few decades and Catharine’s daughter Vicki is now a teacher and a volunteer for the NSPCC’s Schools Service which delivers its Speak out Stay safe programme designed to protect children from abuse.

Vicki, who lives and works in Falmouth in Cornwall, said: “As an adult and teacher myself I decided to volunteer for the NSPCC and it was this experience that showed me the power of a story to teach little ones important messages.

“As volunteers delivering Speak out Stay safe workshops we use a story to teach the signs of abuse to primary school children in a child friendly way. When I started meeting the Year 2 children I thought how wonderful it would be to share Mum’s books with primary school children too.”

Vicki got to work and last year she asked to borrow her Mum’s original notes on Harry The Hippo and investigated how to get the stories into print. She said it was fun to go through the process and used AI to illustrate the books.

She added: “I started with Harry The Hippo and the Magic Apple Trees because I loved that one as a kid! Harry would always go on an adventure and learn a life lesson and I thought it would be an awesome way to team these protective factors through Mum’s stories.

“In this story the importance of resilience and friendship is the theme which can help children learn how important it is to look out for their friends when they are worried or in trouble.”

Catharine had no idea that Vicki was getting her stories published and the surprise was revealed on Mother’s Day on a Zoom call. And, when Catharine visited Cornwall a few weeks ago, she was presented with a printed copy of Harry The Hippo and the Magic Apple Trees.

Vicki said: “Many tears and hugs were shared as Mum realised what I had achieved for her and what it means for the NSPCC as she has requested that all the proceeds go to the charity.”

Catharine said she was amazed when she saw what her daughter had done and instantly said that the book should help the NSPCC: “The NSPCC is the main charity that we like to support. Vicki has been volunteering for them for several years and her older sister Gillian has also recently worked for the NSPCC and ran the London Marathon for them this year raising more than £2,200. It just seemed a complete no brainer to see if Harry could help raise funds for the NSPCC as well.”

The Adventures of Harry the Hippo and the Magic Apple Trees is now on sale on Amazon for £6.99 and all proceeds go to the NSPCC.

So, could there be more Harry the Hippo adventures being published in future?

Catharine said: “The original manuscript of Harry also has little sketches and pointers of several stories. Most of them are faded, scribbled pencil notes but they are legible enough to rattle my grey matter and think that there is a work in progress.