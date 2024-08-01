Children’s Summer Reading Challenge in Eastbourne

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sign your children up to our summer reading challenge and keep your children’s reading levels up over the school holidays whilst they aren’t at school or nursery.

The aim of the challenge is to read for 200 minutes over two weeks! This can be spread out for longer if it's easier.

The challenge aims to keep literacy levels up whilst children are away from school and aren't reading as much as they usually do. In doing this challenge children can collect sponsor money from family, friends and neighbours for completing their reading challenge.

The children can then use this money to buy their very own books from my bookstore to keep forever.

The Summer Reading Challenge is being run by Cody Southwell, an independent Usborne partner.

"I work in partnership with Usborne and my main aim and focus is to get books into children's hands and get children reading more often," she said.

"I also have a book box available thanks to my amazing sponsors Ravebugs and Princes mini golf so for children who don't have access to many books or don't have books at home I take the box to a park for them to borrow books to complete the challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"No child should be left without reading materials and my amazing sponsors made this happen! There is a Facebook page to join to contact me which is EHM bookstore summer reading challenge! I also have a page for the bookstore which is EHM Bookstore.

"If you want to look at the books available to buy with your sponsor money the website is Usborne.com/gb/partner/ehm-bookstore.

"Usborne also currently have a summer book sale and these books are included to buy. To sign up please contact me."