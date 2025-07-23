Chris Coghlan MP: A year in review: sewage dumping, road safety concerns and parking problems

Over the past year, residents in Horley have raised issues about sewage dumping by Thames Water, road safety and parking.

Thames Water has let sewage flood into the homes of my constituents for years after failures to repair the pipe network and upgrade the Horley Sewage Treatment Works. I have had several meetings with the Minister for Water and Flooding, COO of Thames Water and members of the Senior Leadership Teams of OFWAT and the Environment Agency.

Following these meetings, I am pleased that Thames Water was able to announce a £37million investment prioritising works to upgrade the River Mole catchment area network. Thames Water’s COO wrote to me to say that the mitigation scheme at Horley Sewage Treatment Works has begun and is expected to be completed by the end of July.

After visiting the site to see the urgent works they are implementing, I will continue to pressure Thames Water for plans for a long-term upgrade of the plant to accommodate new housing developments in the area.

Chris Coghlan MP

After hearing road safety concerns from residents, I’ve supported a petition alongside Cllrs Steve Wotton and Sam Lewin-Mearing - signed by over 600 people - calling for a pelican crossing on Meath Green Lane to help keep children safe on their journey to and from Meath Green Junior School.

Sadly, the Council have denied our request, despite their own surveys showing that drivers speed more than 20% over the speed limit on Meath Green Lane. Additionally, the Hoadley Road/Webber Street/Meath Green Lane junction has been a cause for concern for many Horley residents, after accidents due to poor sight lines and inadequate signs. Whilst I am pleased the junction is open, the Council must review safety concerns highlighted by residents promptly in addition to conducting a stage 3 safety audit after the road has been adopted.

I’ve also been notified about disruption caused by Gatwick holidaymakers and commuters parking on local streets. After continued pressure, the Council have agreed to install a single yellow line on Balcombe Gardens and a resident permit scheme on Haroldslea Close to prevent holidaymakers clogging up their street parking. I am happy to support residents in applying for this measure on their roads in time for the next parking review in November.

If you need help related to something I have acknowledged in this article or have another local issue, please contact me at [email protected].