Christ Church, Lewes

By Lindsay Frost
Contributor
Published 18th May 2025, 17:38 BST
Updated 19th May 2025, 13:40 BST
Thank you to all the local residents in the Wallands area of Lewes who made donations to help the world's poorest people during Christian Aid Week (May 11 -17).

We are currently tallying up the donations made, both online electronically and physically in CAW's distinctive red envelopes. Thanks also to our team of envelope distributors who delivered all the envelopes .

Most Popular

Christ Church Tots is back on Friday, May 23 with more fun and activities for pre-school children , their parents and carers from 0930 to 1130. the cost is only £2 per family and includes refreshments.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Our Sunday service on May 25 at 10.30am will be led by the Rev. Tricia Williams. All are welcome and the service will also be available Zoom . Tricia used to be our minister at Christ Church before moving onto other posts in Cambridgeshire and East Sussex . It will be great to welcome her back.

User (UGC) Submittedplaceholder image
User (UGC) Submitted

Wednesday, May 28 sees Ukraine Cafe at 1000, a Prayer Meeting at 1230 and Bible Study at 1.30pm.

We had a good church walk on May 18 , when we did a three-miles /5km route from Jevington. The hardest part of the trip was finding somewhere to park in Jevington.

Having done that , a long climb up the South Downs Way brought us to Butts Brow, a ridge overlooking Eastbourne and the sea , with a hazy Bexhill and Hastings in the far distance. It was then a nice , easy descent back down into the village

Related topics:Zoom
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice