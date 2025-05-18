Christ Church, Lewes

Thank you to all the local residents in the Wallands area of Lewes who made donations to help the world's poorest people during Christian Aid Week (May 11 -17).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We are currently tallying up the donations made, both online electronically and physically in CAW's distinctive red envelopes. Thanks also to our team of envelope distributors who delivered all the envelopes .

Christ Church Tots is back on Friday, May 23 with more fun and activities for pre-school children , their parents and carers from 0930 to 1130. the cost is only £2 per family and includes refreshments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our Sunday service on May 25 at 10.30am will be led by the Rev. Tricia Williams. All are welcome and the service will also be available Zoom . Tricia used to be our minister at Christ Church before moving onto other posts in Cambridgeshire and East Sussex . It will be great to welcome her back.

User (UGC) Submitted

Wednesday, May 28 sees Ukraine Cafe at 1000, a Prayer Meeting at 1230 and Bible Study at 1.30pm.

We had a good church walk on May 18 , when we did a three-miles /5km route from Jevington. The hardest part of the trip was finding somewhere to park in Jevington.

Having done that , a long climb up the South Downs Way brought us to Butts Brow, a ridge overlooking Eastbourne and the sea , with a hazy Bexhill and Hastings in the far distance. It was then a nice , easy descent back down into the village