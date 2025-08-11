Christ Church , Lewes

Your World

Our Sunday morning service on August 17 at 10.30am will be led by Rev. Tricia Williams. Tricia is an old friend of our church. She was our minister before taking up other appointments at churches in Cambridgeshire and East Sussex

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After the service , we have our August church walk. We meet at the church at 13.30 to car share over to Isfield, where we will do a walk that crosses the Ouse, takes in a woodland loop in Barcombe, and then returns back over the river to Isfield. The walk is about three miles /5km and pretty flat all the way.

On August 20, we have our usual busy Wednesday with Ukraine cafe at 10.00, a Prayer Meeting at 12.30 and a Bible Study Class at 13.30, where we are continuing with "The Bible Course".

The course looks at the Bible from Genesis to Revelation and the links between different parts of the good book.