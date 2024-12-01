Christ Church Lewes latest news

By Lindsay Frost
Contributor
Published 1st Dec 2024, 16:33 BST
Updated 2nd Dec 2024

Christ Church Lewes

We are now in the Advent season, leading up to Christmas, and have a special programme of events at Christ Church as follows:

Sunday, December 8 at 10.30am - Second Sunday Christingle service led by Claire Bell.

Sunday, December 15 at 10.30am - Service for the Third Sunday in Advent led by Gwyneth Watkinson , followed by "Carols on the Green " service at Nevill Green at 2.30 pm, led by Rev. Ben Brown.

Wednesday, December 18 - Community Christmas Party (4pm-6pm) with tea, sandwiches, cakes, and a seasonal cartoon show.

Sunday, December 22 at 10.30am - Carol service led by Brenda and Norman Vance with singing by the Ukrainian Choir.

Wednesday, December 25 at 10am. Christmas Day service led by Claire Bell.

All are welcome at our Christmas services and events.

Christ Church Tots - our Friday morning sessions for pre school children and their carers from 9.30am to 11.30am - continue as usual on December 6, 13 and 20 before going on a Christmas and New Year break. The cost is only £2 per family.

