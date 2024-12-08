Christ Church, Lewes latest news

CHRIST CHURCH : We are well into our Advent and Christmas programme with the following events over the next two weeks :

Friday, December 13 : Christ Church Tots , our session for pre-school children and their parents /carers is from 0930 to 1130 with lots of christmas fun . Cost is only £2 per family and includes refreshments

Sunday, December 15 : Service for the Third Sunday in Advent at 10.30am led by Gwyneth Watkinson followed by a "Carols on the Green " open air service at Nevill Green at 2.30pm led by Rev. Ben Brown of St.Anne's Lewes and featuring all your favourite carols and bible readings telling the nativity story. Hot drinks and minced pies in the interval to keep you warm. The Lewes Glynde and Beddingham Brass Band will accompany the carol singing

Wednesday, December 18: Community Christmas Party with tea, sandwiches and cakes and a seasonal cartoon show from 4pm to 6pm.

Friday, December 20 : We have our final Tots session before Christmas from 9.30am to 11.30am as the excitement builds towards the big day

Sunday, December 22 : Carol service led by Brenda and Norman Vance at 10.30am , including two carols sung by a Ukrainian choir

Wednesda,y December 25 : Christmas Day service at 10am, led by Claire Bell

All are warmly welcome to join us at these services and social events

There is no service at Christ Church on Sunday December 29 as we will be having a joint service with our sister church at Cross Way, Seaford at 11am.

Our traditional "blow out the cobwebs " New Years Day walk will be from Cliffe Corner Lewes starting at 11am and head over the downs to Mount Caburn. All are welcome.