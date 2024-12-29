Christ Church, Lewes, latest news

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

CHRIST CHURCH: Happy New Year to all from Christ Church Lewes.

Our first service of 2025 will be on Sunday January 5 at 10.30am, led by Rev. Roger Wood.

Our busy Wednesday schedule resumes on January 8 with Ukraine cafe at 10am, a Prayer Meeting at 12.30pm and Bible Study at 1.30pm, where we will be finishing off our study of "Women of the Nativity".

Christ Church Tots is back from its Christmas break on Friday, January 10 with a session for pre-school children and their parents/carers from 09.30am to 11.30am. The charge is only £2 per family.