Christ Church , Lewes - News from the Villages - Nevill , Lewes

CHRIST CHURCH LEWES : Christ Church Tots - our friendly weekly sessions for pre-school children and their parents and carers - is on Friday 11 October from 0930 to 1130 . The cost is only £2 per family .

On Sunday 13 October , our "Second Sunday" team will be leading a "Harvest of Hope" service at 10.30 , where we will follow up our "Lewes Acts on Poverty " event last May ,with an all age service and then a LOAF lunch ( local, organic, animal friendly and fairly traded ) at which we will discuss action to combat local and global poverty with local politicians and community leaders . All are welcome. The service is also available on Zoom . If you require joining instructions , please contact the church on www.christ-church-lewes.org

We have a busy day on Wednesday 18 October , starting wityh Ukraine cafe at 1000, a Prayer Meeting at 1230 and Bible Study on "Creation and Food" at 1330. In the evening , Think Tank returns at 1930 with Professor Richard Vincent talking on "Exploring Science and Faith ". The talk will be followed by questions and discussion. Professor Vincent is Emeritus Professor of Cardiology at the Brighton and sussex Medical School , that links the two universities with NHS South East . He is an expert in medical education , including medical ethics , and integrating rigorous science with understanding patients as whole people , body and soul . All are welcome to this event , which is also available on Zoom

Looking ahead , we have a "Community Harvest Event" on Wednesday October 30 from 1400 to 1600 ( half term week ) with food and children's activities for members of the Fitzjohn's Community Food Club and Lewes Open Door