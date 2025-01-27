Christ Church, Lewes, Village Voice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Christ Church , Lewes

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CHRIST CHURCH : Christ Church Tots, our regular sessions for babies ,pre-school children, their parents and carers is on Friday, January 31 from 0930 to 1130.

The cost is only £2 per family and includes refreshments. Our Sunday morning service on February 2 at 10.30am will be led by Rev. Jacqui Horton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Straight after the service at 11.45am, we have a Congregational Meeting where all our members can be involved in decisions on current church business.

User (UGC) Submitted

Once again, Wednesdays are a busy day for our church. On February 5 at 10am we have Ukraine cafe for Ukrainian people settling in the Lewes area after fleeing the war.

At 12. 30pm, we have a Prayer Meeting, followed by Bible study at 1.30pm where we are working through the A Rocha NZ "Richer Living" series on caring for creation.

Our current focus is on water. All are welcome to join us for study and discussion.