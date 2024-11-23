Christ Church, Lews latest news

Christ Church , Lewes

CHRIST CHURCH: Christ Church Tots , our friendly sessions for pre-school children and their carers, is on Friday, November 29 from 0930 -1130. The charge is only £2 per family and refreshments are provided.

Our Sunday morning service on December 1 at 10.30 a.m. will be led by Stuart Dew. This is Advent Sunday , which starts our period of preparation and reflection for the arrival of Jesus Christ as our redeemer and saviour at Christmas .

On Wednesday, December 4 , we have Ukraine Cafe in the church a 10am. This is followed by a Prayer Meeting at 12.30pm and Bible study at 1.30pm where we are looking at the "Women of the Nativity " course by Paula Gooder .

Next weekend , we have the first of our special services for Advent and Christmas, with a Christingle service on Sunday, December 8 at 10.30am. This is especially recommended for young families.