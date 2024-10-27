Christ Church Village Voice

By Lindsay Frost
Contributor
Published 27th Oct 2024, 04:17 BST
Updated 28th Oct 2024, 10:10 BST
Christ Church , Lewes

Christ Church Tots are on their half term break this week ( Friday, November 1).

Our Sunday service on November 3 at 10.30 am will be led by Tom Lunt. the service is also available at home on Zoom. All are welcome at the church.

Contact the church via www.christ-church-lewes.org if you would like a link to the service.

On Wednesday, November 6 , we have Ukraine Cafe at 10am for Ukrainian refugees settling in the Lewes area.

Later in the day we have a Prayer Meeting at 12.30pm followed by Bible Study at 1.30pm. Our studies will continue A Rocha NZ's "Rich Living" series, looking at Water.

