Christians affirm their faith at special service
The ceremony on Monday evening (Sept 22) was conducted by the Right Rev Martin Warner, Bishop of Chichester, when candidates from all over the Hastings Deanery affirmed their Christian faith.
The event at All Saints’ Church was also attended by the candidates’ friends and family, plus clergy from the area. The Old Town churches’ choir was supplemented by choristers from Christ Church and St Mary Magdalen in St Leonards.
There were eight candidates from Christ Church, three from Emmanuel and St Mary-in-the-Castle Parish, Hastings, and one from St Clements and All Saints’ Parish, Hastings Old Town.
Other candidates from St Leonards’ parishes were: two from St Matthew’s; one from St Leonard’s and St Ethelburga, and one from Upper St Leonards (St John the Evangelist).
During the service, the Bishop presented the Order of St Richard to Leslie Adams from Christ Church Blacklands and St Andrew’s Parish in Hastings.
The Order, which was launched by the Bishop in 2019, is an annual award for lay people who have made an exceptional contribution to their parish, local community, or the diocese. Since its inception, the Order has been given to more than 220 people, representing more than 150 parishes.
After the service, a buffet and refreshments were served.