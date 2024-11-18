Christmas arrives at The Little Botanical Little Shop in Chichester

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This Christmas marks one year since local British-grown houseplant brand, The Little Botanical, opened their first bricks and mortar shop in Runcton, Chichester.

Since then, the shop has gone from strength to strength expanding their range to include a larger selection of indoor houseplants, gifting, homewares and plant care products.

To mark the end of The Little Shop’s first year and the arrival of the brand’s 2024 Christmas Collection, the team have transformed the space into a destination winter wonderland complete with foliage covered festive archway, a fabulous forest of 5ft and 6ft cut Christmas trees as well as their full Christmas Collection.

Christmas 2024 at The Little Shop kicked off on November 12 with an exclusive evening attended by local business owners, partners and influencers who enjoyed a special sneak peek at the new festive range as well as specialist plant care advice from the team.

The Little Botanical's Christmas launch

“We are so pleased with the response to this year’s Christmas Collection so far,” comments Morag Hill, Co-founder of The Little Botanical.

“Guests at our preview evening were blown away by our beautiful collection of gifts and plants as well as the overall ambience of the store. We firmly believe that visiting our shop should be a relaxing and pleasurable experience, which is why we have worked hard to create a beautiful destination shop.

"This winter we hope to welcome lots of locals to our store to browse our curated collection of quality gifts and houseplants, take a photo under our fabulous archway and enjoy a magical Christmas shopping experience.”

The Christmas collection includes beautiful festive botanicals from mini living trees in pots, Poinsettias and snowy succulents to candles, skin care products, tree decorations, and journals. New for this year, they are also providing a made to order wreath service.

Discover living trees and gift boxes at The Little Botanical's Little Shop in Runcton

Founded in 2017 by Greg and Morag Hill, The Little Botanical was born from a vision to deliver beautifully packaged, easy-care houseplants to consumers eager to add an effortless green touch to their interiors. Over the years, this vision has flourished, resulting in the brand's significant online presence and collaborations with prestigious retailers such as John Lewis.

The Little Botanical Little Shop opened in December 2023 and is bursting with the brand’s houseplants including rare and unusual varieties like the Monstera Thai Constellation. Most of their houseplants are all grown just a few yards away in their nursery.

The Little Shop is open Tuesdays – Sundays and will be hosting a late night shopping event on Thursday, December 12, from 6pm – 8pm. Shoppers can enjoy a free wrapping service and the chance to build their own gift boxes.