Christmas celebration of Ukrainian Community in Adur and Worthing

On Saturday, January 4th, the Adur Ukraine Support team put on the Christmas holiday celebration. There were 144 participants and, unfortunately, dozens more remained on the waiting list. We love our location, The Shoreham Baptist Church, but this year it could barely manage to hold all our participants.

Everyone has put together puzzles at least once in their life. Imagine how hard it is to assemble a 1000-piece puzzle - but if this is not done alone, but with 10 people, each person doing 100 pieces, it is easier. We all did our parts of the puzzle and it all came together, on time and the 1000-piece puzzle was complete. Quickly, with quality, not a single piece of the puzzle was lost. Everyone was satisfied with the result. This is how we work together as the AUSA team.

Every year, the number of guests increases and this is an indication of how much people need and enjoy events like this. It inspires us to do more.

Maryna, the organizer

We often ask ourselves the question: Why do we do this work? The answer is because we can, because it is needed, wanted and valued, and if we do not do this, who else would do it?

For children who came here as babies, or were born here - where else could they see the nativity scene and the traditions of this special Ukrainian holiday? Why would they learn a Ukrainian carol if there was no place to sing the carol? Where would they dance traditional dances, dance with other children, with Mum, all holding hands, and to the sounds of an accordion and a violin? Where can they see and feel the Didukh and see the Star?

For adult Ukrainians who came here both before and after the full-scale invasion, for the diaspora, who miss Ukraine very much – we give them a taste of home.

We have many British friends, the people who sheltered us in the most difficult times, they became our families, our support – let's introduce them to our traditions.

Christmas Eve

Let us all share borscht with donuts, kutya and more. In our traditions, there were 12 or even more dishes on the tables for guests.

Regarding traditions: Our celebration began with a detailed bilingual presentation of the Holy Eve. With all the paraphernalia, garlic on the corners of the table, dishes of food, a moment of silence and a prayer... and then there was a knock on the door and the Volya choir from Chichester came in, with traditional nativity customs, a goat (traditional symbol of wealth and prosperity) and wonderful songs.

Then there were carols from small and brave carollers, a delicious feast, 2 choirs that gave goosebumps, traditional dancing for all to join in, a raffle to raise money for charity, and Yulia the violinist.

Our dance group from Adur called "Ї" led by Robin and Wendy presented new dances and encouraged guests to dance together.

Andriy and Robin, The Organizers

We also had an unexpected surprise with a call from our partner charity in Ukraine, giving thanks for the 7 tons of aid given over the past six months... and especially for the 22 kg of Dundee cake that our Geoff from the Shoreham Baptist Church made himself and packed with a copy of St John’s gospel written in Ukrainian.

It was also nice to receive gifts for the children from Worthing Borough Council.

This day will definitely be remembered for a long time by all participants, and although it lasted for 5 hours, it flew by and was enjoyable.

Thank you to everyone who was part of the team, participants and guests.