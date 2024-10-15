Christmas comes once a year, but can provide lifelong skills thorough work experience

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This week’s employment statistics highlight the great work being done by Work Coaches across Hastings and Eastbourne. A particular success is the 18-24 age group, where more than 40 people in Hastings have returned to work.

Caroline Williams for Hastings and Eastbourne Jobcentres said: ”With Christmas fast approaching, many employers are looking for temporary staff to fill their vacancies. Jobseekers will find inspiration and lots of help to apply at their local jobcentre. Many will find that seasonal work provides an opportunity to build new skills and experience, which can be carried forward later to a permanent role. We’re working hard with employers in the neighbourhood to identify their vacancies, which will ensure jobseekers have the best chance to find work that suits their personal situation."

“Other local activity includes on-going support for jobseekers such as Employability courses, a Hospitality course in Hastings and a virtual Preparing to Work with Children course. We are also holding regular jobs fairs and work academies. Please speak to your Work Coach if you would like further details. Importantly parents on Universal Credit can receive help with childcare payments. Jobseekers can search our DWP ‘FindaJob’ website, to check out the thousands of jobs on offer.”

Work and Pensions Secretary, Liz Kendall MP said:

“To get Britain growing again we need to get Britain working again. Millions of people are locked out of work due to long term sickness. This is not good for them, for our economy or for the taxpayer.”

“That’s why we will bring forward the biggest reforms to employment support in a generation – overhauling jobcentres, delivering a Youth guarantee so every young person is learning or earning, and new work, health and skills plans to tackle inactivity – unlocking opportunity and potential in every area of the country.”

Pension Credit:

· Could you be missing out on Financial Support from Pension Credit? Use the pension credit calculator to find out. www.gov.uk/pension-credit-calculator