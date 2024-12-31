Christmas Day fun at Westergate House
Residents and family members all had a wonderful Christmas lunch and festive treats during the Christmas Day celebrations.
Head Chef Chris and his team created a wonderful roast lunch with all the trimmings. Residents enjoyed a visit from Santa in the morning when he personally delivered gifts to all 72 residents throughout the home.
Santa’s elves had prepared amazing tailored gifts for the individuals from new clothes, chocolates, smellies and of course the essential slippers too.
Each of the three communities at Westergate House had beautifully decorated tables with colour matching table centres and decoration. Everyone enjoyed their meal and the family members who had joined their loved ones said it was the best meal and most friendly company they had eaten a meal with for a long time.
With Christmas music playing during the meal and a relaxing afternoon with the classic Christmas Movie ‘White Christmas’ being watched throughout the home allowed everyone to rest up after the lunchtime feast and get ready for supper.
A truly lovely day where the incredible staff made the day extra special for all the residents.