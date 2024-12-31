Christmas Day fun at Westergate House

By Westergate House
Contributor
Published 31st Dec 2024, 10:57 GMT
Updated 31st Dec 2024, 11:37 GMT
Christmas Day at Westergate House was met with fun, laughter, wonderful company and amazing food.

Residents and family members all had a wonderful Christmas lunch and festive treats during the Christmas Day celebrations.

Head Chef Chris and his team created a wonderful roast lunch with all the trimmings. Residents enjoyed a visit from Santa in the morning when he personally delivered gifts to all 72 residents throughout the home.

Santa’s elves had prepared amazing tailored gifts for the individuals from new clothes, chocolates, smellies and of course the essential slippers too.

The Table Is Set For The Celebrations

Each of the three communities at Westergate House had beautifully decorated tables with colour matching table centres and decoration. Everyone enjoyed their meal and the family members who had joined their loved ones said it was the best meal and most friendly company they had eaten a meal with for a long time.

With Christmas music playing during the meal and a relaxing afternoon with the classic Christmas Movie ‘White Christmas’ being watched throughout the home allowed everyone to rest up after the lunchtime feast and get ready for supper.

A truly lovely day where the incredible staff made the day extra special for all the residents.

