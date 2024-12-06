Christmas fair raises more than £5.7k for Veterans’ Care in Worthing

On Saturday 30th November 2024, Care for Veterans opened their home to the local community for their annual Christmas Fayre. The event raised a spectacular sum of £5,753.08, with all proceeds going towards the care and rehabilitation of disabled veterans and their families.

Originally the Queen Alexandra Hospital Home, Care for Veterans was established in 1919 to care for soldiers returning from World War I with life-changing disabilities. For 105 years, the charity has provided long-term, rehabilitative, respite and award-winning palliative care to Royal Navy, Army and RAF veterans and their families.

Events and Corporate Manager Clare commented, “To see such a fantastic turnout at our annual festive fundraiser was incredible”. The event commenced next to a Christmas Tree kindly donated by Sussex Trees, with Councillor Noel Atkins cutting a ribbon and announcing “The Care for Veterans Fayre is officially open!”.

Many residents attended and enjoyed the festivities. Families with younger children delighted in the Santa’s Grotto and found further fun in the Elf Trail which involved clues around the home to locate a naughty elf and win a prize. There was a number of artisan stalls showcasing local crafts, displayed alongside bottle hoopla and a tombola.

Volunteers helped run the stalls at Care for Veterans Christmas Fayre

With his usual gusto and joyful spirit, Worthing Town Crier Bob Smytherman announced the raffle results, the prize draw from ‘Spin the Wheel’ and ‘Guess the Sweets’ winner before closing the event.

Events and Corporate Manager Clare shared, “We are incredibly grateful to all who made this success possible, which includes our core, dedicated volunteers who support us time and time again. Thank you to TS Vanguard Cadets, the Sea Cadets, Equiniti, GoodGym, BT Local Business South East Central, and all corporate prize donors. We are also so grateful to Orange 22 for sponsoring our bar, all our stallholders, and the sensational entertainment acts Lancing Brass, the Busketeers, Encore Vocal Choir, Sign Choir and the Seashore Singers.”

CEO Peter Inkpen added, “Thank you to the people of Worthing and beyond for attending and supporting the event. You have all helped raise a tremendous amount to enable the continuity of the vital care services we offer disabled veterans and their families”.

Care for Veterans will be announcing their list of exciting events due to be held throughout 2025. Find further details on their website page here: careforveterans.org.uk/events