Christmas gets officially underway at Caer Gwent, Worthing

The Christmas Fayre held at Caer Gwent last Saturday, 30 November, was a great success with everyone entering the festive spirit. Caer Gwent, Guild Care’s welcoming care home in the heart of Worthing, hosted residents, families, and friends with Santa putting in a special appearance in his magical grotto.

Visitors enjoyed a variety of festive attractions, with stalls featuring gifts, a tombola, a raffle, and children’s activities alongside guessing games and an auction of the Harrods’ 2024 Henry Teddy Bear.

In the Caer Gwent library, local artist, Robert, drew portraits of visitors and staff which proved to be another highlight of the day.

“This was an incredible Christmas Fayre with lots of laughter,” said Sammy Paynter, health & wellbeing coordinator at Caer Gwent. “It was a wonderful way to begin our festive period - our residents are still talking about how much fun they all had this weekend. One lady said that she had so much fun with her daughter and granddaughter, and how happy everyone was. It’s special moments like that that make my job so rewarding.”

Caer Gwent residents relaxed with family and friends over coffee & mince pies

Sammy continued, “We are so incredibly grateful to everyone that donated items to all the fabulous helpers on the day, we couldn’t have done it without them.

“For me, it was an absolute joy to see everyone having so much fun and to help kick start the beginning of our amazing Christmas events here at Caer Gwent, so this really was a great way to get us all in the Christmas spirit!”

The Christmas Fayre raised a remarkable £1,200 with donations still coming in. The money raised will be used for the residents to enjoy trips out and about in the area during 2025 as well as for garden furniture and lots more.

Caer Gwent has a busy calendar of events throughout December, including a residents’ Christmas party, carol service, a welcome visit from Davidson School students, and there’s already great excitement for a trip to Pavilion Theatre to watch the pantomime, Robin Hood.

For more information about Guild Care and Caer Gwent, contact the friendly customer relationship team on 01903 327 327 or visit www.GuildCare.org.