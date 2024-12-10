Christmas gift-giving campaign with community support launched in Lewes and Uckfield

Christmas is a time for family, warmth and togetherness. However, for some of our neighbours, it can be a lonely day. This year, the dedicated team at Ringmer Baptist Church is ensuring that no one in the local community spends Christmas alone by hosting a free Christmas lunch at Ringmer Village Hall.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Home Instead Lewes District and Uckfield has gone above and beyond to support local residents attending this lunch. The home care company has partnered with local businesses and organisations to collect gifts for attendees of the Ringmer Baptist Church Christmas Lunch, ensuring everyone has something special to open on Christmas Day.

Participating local businesses:

The following local businesses have generously contributed to the ‘Be a Santa’ campaign:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Director of Home Instead Lewes District and Uckfield, Alison Scutt, with Care Manager, Katherine Black at Ringmer office with some donated gifts.

The Cook Shop, 7 Cliffe High Street, Lewes

Boon Books, Lewes High Street

Waterstones, 220-221 High Street, Lewes

A Gateway to India, The Needlemakers, Lewes

Cheese Please, Lewes High Street

Value Home Supplies, Lewes High Street

Tesco Superstore, Lewes

Tesco Superstore, Uckfield

Waitrose, Uckfield

Home Instead has already collected over 40 gifts for the lunch attendees, with the community's support continuing to grow.

How can you help?

The campaign is still accepting donations of thoughtful presents that will bring smiles to those attending. Ideal donations include:

Festive biscuits

Bath and body treats

Gender-neutral gifts

New, affordable items

Get involved

To support the ‘Be a Santa’ initiative or make a donation, please contact:Phone: 01273 437040Email: [email protected]

Important donation guidelines:

Gifts should be suitable for most people. Handmade items must be non-perishable (no homemade cakes, jams, etc.).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

About Home Instead Lewes District and Uckfield

Home Instead takes a unique, person-centred approach to home care. Their Care Professionals provide tailored support to clients to live as independently as possible. Services include:

Companionship

Live-in Care

Meal preparation

Light housekeeping

Post hospital care

Personal care

Shopping and errands

Community Commitment

Alison Scutt, Director of Home Instead Lewes District and Uckfield, shares the inspiration behind the initiative:"Across our local area, there are people who will be isolated or feeling lonely this Christmas. While the festive period brings joy to many, others may feel their isolation more acutely. Running the Home Instead Charities Companionship Cafe at The Dorset Pub in Lewes (formerly Lewes Men's Club) since 2016, I understand the profound impact of human connection and helping people to stay connected to our local community. Our ‘Be a Santa’ campaign aims to provide a moment of connection, kindness and joy to those who might otherwise feel forgotten over the Christmas period."