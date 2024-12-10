Christmas gift-giving campaign with community support launched in Lewes and Uckfield

Christmas is a time for family, warmth and togetherness. However, for some of our neighbours, it can be a lonely day. This year, the dedicated team at Ringmer Baptist Church is ensuring that no one in the local community spends Christmas alone by hosting a free Christmas lunch at Ringmer Village Hall.

Home Instead Lewes District and Uckfield has gone above and beyond to support local residents attending this lunch. The home care company has partnered with local businesses and organisations to collect gifts for attendees of the Ringmer Baptist Church Christmas Lunch, ensuring everyone has something special to open on Christmas Day.

Participating local businesses:

The following local businesses have generously contributed to the ‘Be a Santa’ campaign:

Director of Home Instead Lewes District and Uckfield, Alison Scutt, with Care Manager, Katherine Black at Ringmer office with some donated gifts.placeholder image
Director of Home Instead Lewes District and Uckfield, Alison Scutt, with Care Manager, Katherine Black at Ringmer office with some donated gifts.
  • The Cook Shop, 7 Cliffe High Street, Lewes
  • Boon Books, Lewes High Street
  • Waterstones, 220-221 High Street, Lewes
  • A Gateway to India, The Needlemakers, Lewes
  • Cheese Please, Lewes High Street
  • Value Home Supplies, Lewes High Street
  • Tesco Superstore, Lewes
  • Tesco Superstore, Uckfield
  • Waitrose, Uckfield

Home Instead has already collected over 40 gifts for the lunch attendees, with the community's support continuing to grow.

How can you help?

The campaign is still accepting donations of thoughtful presents that will bring smiles to those attending. Ideal donations include:

  • Festive biscuits
  • Bath and body treats
  • Gender-neutral gifts
  • New, affordable items

Get involved

To support the ‘Be a Santa’ initiative or make a donation, please contact:Phone: 01273 437040Email: [email protected]

Important donation guidelines:

Gifts should be suitable for most people. Handmade items must be non-perishable (no homemade cakes, jams, etc.).

About Home Instead Lewes District and Uckfield

Home Instead takes a unique, person-centred approach to home care. Their Care Professionals provide tailored support to clients to live as independently as possible. Services include:

  • Companionship
  • Live-in Care
  • Meal preparation
  • Light housekeeping
  • Post hospital care
  • Personal care
  • Shopping and errands

Community Commitment

Alison Scutt, Director of Home Instead Lewes District and Uckfield, shares the inspiration behind the initiative:"Across our local area, there are people who will be isolated or feeling lonely this Christmas. While the festive period brings joy to many, others may feel their isolation more acutely. Running the Home Instead Charities Companionship Cafe at The Dorset Pub in Lewes (formerly Lewes Men's Club) since 2016, I understand the profound impact of human connection and helping people to stay connected to our local community. Our ‘Be a Santa’ campaign aims to provide a moment of connection, kindness and joy to those who might otherwise feel forgotten over the Christmas period."

