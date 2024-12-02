Christmas present appeal launches in Horsham, so no child goes without this year

The Salvation Army is calling on the community in Horsham and the surrounding area to donate new toys to its Christmas Present Appeal to support families who will struggle to make ends meet over the festive season.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last year, Horsham Salvation Army supported 334 families, totalling 1211 individuals, and the church and charity fears more people will need support this year.

Salvation Army church leader Lieutenant Rachel Abbott said: “The Salvation Army’s present appeal is an opportunity for people in our communities to embrace the spirit of Christmas and give to families and individuals who have very little. We are incredibly grateful for the public’s generosity over many years, and hope that this year our appeal will again be able to bring some respite to those who are struggling the most.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Christmas is a time when financial worries are brought into sharp focus as the cost-of-living crisis continues to have a devastating impact on families who struggle to heat their homes and put a nutritious meal on the table. Helping parents provide a few gifts for their child, or children, not only eases financial pressures but helps bring the joy of Christmas into their homes. I want to say thank you in advance for your generosity and support this year.”

The Salvation Army in Horsham has launched its Christmas Present Appeal

The church on Booth Way, Horsham, RH13 5PZ, will be collecting donations of new unwrapped toys, toiletry sets, and money toward the purchase of gift cards for older teenagers and supermarket vouchers for Christmas Dinner, from now until the 6th December.

Gifts donated after this time are still very gratefully received, but may be kept until next year if distribution is complete or shared with another Salvation Army church. People can drop their gratefully received contribution at Horsham Salvation Army on weekday mornings, (ring the office on 01403 254624 to confirm if delivering at other times), or make a donation via our JustGiving page justgiving.com/fundraising/thesalvationarmychristmas-2024-473

The Salvation Army work alongside local schools, and social services, who send a list of anonymous referrals. The Salvation Army will then sort and distribute the gifts to children and families in the area via the schools and social services, not directly. This maintains the privacy of the recipients. Gifts must be new, but can include anything from educational toys, bath toys, and books, for babies and toddlers, to dolls and action figures, sports equipment, toiletries, Lego, hair accessories, board games, and gift vouchers for older children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Salvation Army is also inviting local people to come along to the community Christmas events being held at its hall on Booth Way; Carols in the Carpark on Christmas Eve at 4pm. This popular annual event, supported by Copthorne Silver Band, is open to anyone wishing to come and sing their favourite Christmas carols and hear the Christmas Story. The event will move indoors in case of rain.

At Christmas, even more than any other time, The Salvation Army works tirelessly for people in need. These could be people facing homelessness or hunger, families dealing with hardship, victims of domestic abuse and modern slavery, people who are ill, grieving, or desperately lonely. The Salvation Army reaches out to all of them with unstinting friendship and practical, professional help.

This work continues throughout the year in Horsham where Lieutenant Abbott and her team runs support programmes for vulnerable adults and families.

As a church and charity, The Salvation Army expresses its Christian faith by offering friendship, practical help, and support to some of the most disadvantaged people in our communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To help support The Salvation Army’s year-round work please visit: salvationarmy.org.uk/donate

For more information about the Christmas Present Appeal and ideas about gifts, see our website: salvationarmy.org.uk/christmas-present-appeal