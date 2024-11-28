Christmas starts in Bexhill Old Town
The event will feature reindeer, wolves and birds of prey in the beautiful Manor Gardens.
Inside the historic Manor Barn there will be live entertainment, children’s activities and of course Father Christmas in his grotto. It promises to be a great festive treat for all the family.
Highlights include performances from The Pink Panthers saxophone quartet, the Mad Fish singers and the Royal British Legion Band.
Refreshments will be available throughout the day at the event, which has been generously hosted and funded by Bexhill Old Town Preservation Society with assistance from Old Town Occasions Ltd.
Admission is free and the event is open 11am – 4pm. Look forward to seeing you there! Ho ho ho!