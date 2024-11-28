Christmas starts in Bexhill Old Town

Don’t miss the wonderful Christmas Extravaganza at the Manor Barn and Manor Gardens in Bexhill Old Town on Sunday, December 8.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will feature reindeer, wolves and birds of prey in the beautiful Manor Gardens.

Inside the historic Manor Barn there will be live entertainment, children’s activities and of course Father Christmas in his grotto. It promises to be a great festive treat for all the family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Highlights include performances from The Pink Panthers saxophone quartet, the Mad Fish singers and the Royal British Legion Band.

Crazee Hazee will keep you entertained

Refreshments will be available throughout the day at the event, which has been generously hosted and funded by Bexhill Old Town Preservation Society with assistance from Old Town Occasions Ltd.

Admission is free and the event is open 11am – 4pm. Look forward to seeing you there! Ho ho ho!