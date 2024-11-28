Christmas starts in Bexhill Old Town

By Sarah Errington
Contributor
Published 28th Nov 2024, 13:41 BST
Updated 28th Nov 2024, 13:48 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Don’t miss the wonderful Christmas Extravaganza at the Manor Barn and Manor Gardens in Bexhill Old Town on Sunday, December 8.

The event will feature reindeer, wolves and birds of prey in the beautiful Manor Gardens.

Inside the historic Manor Barn there will be live entertainment, children’s activities and of course Father Christmas in his grotto. It promises to be a great festive treat for all the family.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Highlights include performances from The Pink Panthers saxophone quartet, the Mad Fish singers and the Royal British Legion Band.

Crazee Hazee will keep you entertainedCrazee Hazee will keep you entertained
Crazee Hazee will keep you entertained

Refreshments will be available throughout the day at the event, which has been generously hosted and funded by Bexhill Old Town Preservation Society with assistance from Old Town Occasions Ltd.

Admission is free and the event is open 11am – 4pm. Look forward to seeing you there! Ho ho ho!

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice