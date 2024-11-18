Christmas trees arrive at The Beacon to mark start of festive season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Four magnificent fir trees are being decorated and transformed into dazzling seasonal centre-pieces to herald the start of Christmas festivities.

The trees are sponsored by Bruford’s jewellers, Your Eastbourne BID, The Royal Hippodrome Theatre and The Beacon, and organised by Media Attention.

The Beacon’s annual tree display is a highlight for shoppers and residents, setting a festive atmosphere throughout the season. The tree decorations will create a blend of elegance, tradition and theatrical magic.

The trees will be the perfect setting for the first of the shopping centre’s Christmas festivities, as The Rock Choir take centre stage on Friday November 29.

Mark Powell, General Manager at The Beacon, said shoppers and visitors would be entertained all through the Christmas period.

“We know that many shoppers will be focused on getting through their Christmas list of presents, but we want to ensure we offer them comfort and joy while they are with us,” Mark said. “The fir trees will look magnificent, and the Rock Choir will serenade them as they browse and shop.”

The Rock Choir will be raising the roof at The Beacon on Friday November 29 and December 13. A cast of 30-singers will entertain shoppers with well-known pop songs and more traditional Christmas songs.

Organiser Charlotte Nash said the singers – all from Eastbourne – were in fine voice and looking forward to their performance.

“We have slots at 9am and 10am and the singers are really looking forward to it,” Charlotte said. “We love every gig that we do, especially local ones within the community. During this performance we will be raising money for the RNLI.”

Rock Choir is the UK’s leading contemporary award-winning choir experience, offering local weekly rehearsals. It was started in 2005, survived through Covid and lockdowns, and has grown in popularity from humble beginnings into what it is today.

“We are about singing, fun, your local community, friendship and life-changing experiences,” Charlotte added.

More information is available at rockchoir.com