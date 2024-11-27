Christmas wreath making At Brookwood Meadows in Westham with housebuilder
The workshop will feature a hands-on demonstration to guide attendees through the process of creating a festive wreath. All materials will be provided and the custom-made wreaths can be taken home.
There are just 10 spaces available so to secure a place, please email [email protected]. Places will be allocated on a first come first serve basis.
Alex Dowling Head of Sales and Marketing at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties commented: “Creating handcrafted Christmas decorations is a great alternative to buying new. This wreath making workshop is the perfect opportunity to get into the festive spirit and put artistic skills to the test. We look forward to hosting our first workshop at Brookwood Meadows and providing a hands-on activity in the lead up to Christmas.”
If you have any questions please call the sales office on 0333 355 8499.