Christmas wreath making At Brookwood Meadows in Westham with housebuilder

To celebrate the festive season, David Wilson Homes is hosting a Christmas wreath making workshop, in partnership with local business Beau-K Florists, at Brookwood Meadows in Westham on Saturday 14th December from 2pm to 4pm.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The workshop will feature a hands-on demonstration to guide attendees through the process of creating a festive wreath. All materials will be provided and the custom-made wreaths can be taken home.

There are just 10 spaces available so to secure a place, please email [email protected]. Places will be allocated on a first come first serve basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex Dowling Head of Sales and Marketing at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties commented: “Creating handcrafted Christmas decorations is a great alternative to buying new. This wreath making workshop is the perfect opportunity to get into the festive spirit and put artistic skills to the test. We look forward to hosting our first workshop at Brookwood Meadows and providing a hands-on activity in the lead up to Christmas.”

If you have any questions please call the sales office on 0333 355 8499.