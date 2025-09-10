Church of England clergy across Chichester Diocese gathered in Canterbury

The 2025 Chichester Diocesan Clergy Conference, held at the University of Kent, concluded today (10 September) with a Eucharist at Canterbury Cathedral.

Around 270 clergy from across the Diocese enjoyed a time of refreshment, learning, and worship under the theme “The Mystery of Faith”.

The Conference reflected a Year of celebration: 2025 is the 950th anniversary of the Diocese of Chichester and Cathedral Chichester Cathedral , as well as the 1700th year since the Nicene Creed first emerged.

The Bishop of Chichester, Dr Martin Warner, welcomed everyone to the gathering on Sunday evening.

Over three days, clergy participated in workshops, seminars, and worship, gaining fresh insights and renewed inspiration for ministry. The opportunity to step away from parish and school commitments allowed for valuable time together in prayer and fellowship.

The keynote speakers—Revd Dr Michael Lloyd (Wycliffe Hall, Oxford), Professor Karen Kilby (Durham University), and Revd Professor John Behr (University of Aberdeen)—offered contributions on a variety of themes.

There were also seminars on a wide-range of subjects from pastoral care and mission to current theological reflection.

Dr Eve Poole OBE, a distinguished British author, academic and leader in education, gave a fascinating after dinner address on AI and the cure of souls.

The Bishop expressed his thanks to the staff of the University of Kent, diocesan volunteers, and sponsors including The Children’s Society, Mothers’ Union Chichester, Family Support Work, St Olav Bookshop in Chichester, and many others: “I am grateful to all who spent so much time preparing for this event. Thanks to parishes for supporting their clergy to attend and to the conference chaplains and staff for their support throughout. Most of all, we give thanks for the clergy themselves. "