Church services for Bexhill and Battle

Bexhill Churches:

ST PETER'S, Old Town:- Sunday, Holy Communion, 8am; Said Eucharist with Hymns, 10am; TFG in the Community Centre, 10am; Evening Prayer, 6pm. Wednesday, Eucharist, 10am; Private Prayers, 11am-3pm. Website: www.stpetersbexhill.org.uk

ST MICHAEL'S, Glassenbury Drive:- Sunday, Morning Service, 10.30am. Wednesday, Said Holy Communion, 11am. Website: www.stmichaelsbexhill.org

ST AUGUSTINE'S, Cooden Drive:- Saturday, Morning Mass, 9am; Mass, 6pm, First Mass of Sunday (said). Sunday, Mass, 8am & Parish Mass & Junior Church, 10am. Monday, Mass, 10am. Tuesday, Morning Mass, 7am. Wednesday, Mass, 10am. Thursday, Mass, 12noon. Website: www.staugustinesbexhill.org.uk

ST BARNABAS, Sea Road:- Sunday, Parish Eucharist, 10.30am followed by coffee. Tuesdays & Fridays, Eucharist, 10am. Contact: 210036, email [email protected] or Facebook@StBarnabasatBexhillOnSea or www.achurchnearyou.com/church/4783/

ST MARK'S, Green Lane, Little Common:- Sunday, Prayer Book Communion, 8am; Parade Service (All Age Service), 10am. Ark Coffee Lounge, Tuesday & Thursday, 10am to 12noon. YouTube channel: ’St Mark’s Church, Little Common’.

ST STEPHEN'S, Down Road:- Sunday, Holy Communion (Book of Common Prayer), 8am; Messy Church, 9.15am; Holy Communion (Common Worship), 10.30am. Tuesday, Coffee Stop, 10am-12noon. Wednesday, Meeting Point, 11am. Thursday, Parent & Toddlers, 1pm. Website: http://www.ststephensbexhill.

ALL SAINTS, Sidley:- Sundays, Morning Prayer, 9.30am, Parish Mass, 10am. Midweek Mass, Monday and Saturday, 10am. Website: http://www.allsaintssidley.com. Also on Facebook.

THE LIVING WORD CHURCH ASSEMBLIES OF GOD - Hamilton Hall, Eastwood Road:- Meets for Family Worship & Kids Club every Sunday at 10am. All welcome. Contact: 210472 or email livingwordchurch.org.uk

SONRISE CHURCH, Bexhill College, Penland Road:- For Sunday Worship, online at 10.30am visit: https://Hastings.Church

BEULAH BAPTIST, Clifford Road:- This Sunday we will be holding a 10am service, crèche and children/youth clubs will be available. We are a lively, family orientated Church, offering a friendly welcome to all who meet with us. Contact: 730001 or visit www.beulahbaptist.co.uk or email: [email protected]

FREEDOM CHURCH, Claremont Road, (working name of Sidley Baptist Church) extends a warm welcome to join with us. Sunday, Morning Service at 10.30am. We also live stream our service on our Facebook & YouTube site if you would like to check us out before attending. Cafe and community food larder on Tuesday and a Toddlers group on Wednesday. Website: https://www.freedomchurchbexhill.com/

CHRISTCHURCH METHODIST, Springfield Road:- Sunday, our Harvest Festival service will be led by our own Mr Barry Turnwell and Mrs Wendy Gorham, 10.30am. We invite everyone to join us for tea/coffee in the hall after our services. We look forward to seeing everyone. Website: www.christchurchmethodist.org.uk

LITTLE COMMON METHODIST, Church Hill Avenue:- Friday, Friday Rendezvous open from 10.15-11.30am every Friday. All welcome. Sunday, Morning Worship, 10.30am. Website http://www.littlecommonmethodistchurch.com

BEXHILL UNITED REFORMED CHURCH, Cantelupe Road:- Sunday, Morning Worship, 10.30am also broadcast online on our website: www.bexhillurc.co.uk. Tuesday, Evening Prayer Time on the first & third Tuesdays of the month, 7pm on line on the website.

KING'S CHURCH, Bexhill College, Penland Road:- Every Sunday, 10.30am. Family church for all ages. Service for all plus separate groups for children and youth. A warm welcome awaits you. Website: kings1066.org

BEXHILL QUAKER MEETING (SOCIETY OF FRIENDS) Meeting House, 15A Albert Road:- Sundays, 10.45am. Contact email: [email protected].

ST PAUL'S CHURCH, Wickham Avenue:- Sunday, Family Worship, 11am-12noon. Refreshments served in the church hall following the morning service; Evening Service, 6.30pm-7.30pm. Wednesday, Prayer Meeting, 7pm. Our website has links to our on line services including our live broadcasts on Facebook. Contact: 07425 763468 and website: www.saintpaulschurch19.wixsite.com/community

ST MARY MAGDALENE'S ROMAN CATHOLIC, Sea Road:- Sunday Mass, 11am. Public Masses in the Church of St Mary Magdalene: 6pm on Saturday; 11am & 6pm on Sundays; 10am on Tuesdays, Fridays & Saturdays; 6.30pm on Thursdays. Contact: 210263 or email: [email protected]

ST MARTHA'S ROMAN CATHOLIC, Little Common:- Masses at the weekend: Mass of the Sunday, 9am. Contact: 210263 or email: [email protected]

Battle Churches:

CHURCH OF THE ASCENSION, Telham:- Sunday, Holy Communion led by Rev P Messenger, 10am. Contact Hon Secretary, tel. 772523.

ST MARY THE VIRGIN, Upper Lake:- Sunday, Parish Communion led by The Dean, 9.30am; Morning Service includes children’s church led by The Dean, 11.15am; Choral Evensong led by Mrs A Hassell, 6pm. Thursday, Holy Communion led by Canon E Bryant, 10.30am. Website: www.stmarysbattle.org.uk

THE EMMANUEL CENTRE, home of Battle Methodist Church, Harrier Lane –Sunday, Morning Service, 10.30am. Tel. 777029.

BATTLE BAPTIST CHURCH, Mount Street:- Sunday, Worship 10am; Worship and Response to the Holy Spirit, 6pm. Contact: [email protected], tel. 774825 between 9am & 3pm or www.battlebaptisthurch.org.uk