Church Services in Bexhill and Battle

For all who are looking for a church in Bexhill or Battle, or to find out what is happening this coming week.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bexhill Churches

ST PETER’S, Old Town:- Sunday 15th June, 8am Said Communion @ St. Peters; 10am Sung Eucharist @ St. Peters; 10am TFG Informal Service @ St. Peters Community Centre; 6pm Evensong. 10am Wed – Eucharist; Wed 11am – 3pm Private prayers @ St. Peters. Thursday 19th June Corpus Christi Eucharist 7.30pm @ St. Peters. Website: www.stpetersbexhill.org.uk.

ST MICHAEL’S, Glassenbury Drive:- Sunday 15th June, 10.30am Service with Communion @ St. Michaels. Wed 11.00am Said Holy Communion. Website: www.stmichaelsbexhill.org.uk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

User (UGC) Submitted

ST AUGUSTINE'S, Cooden Drive:- Saturday, Morning Mass, 8am; Mass, 6pm, First Mass of Sunday (said). Sunday, Mass, 8am & Parish Mass & Junior Church, 10am (1st & 3rd week of the month during term time). Monday, Mass, 10am. Tuesday, Morning Mass, 8am. Wednesday, Mass 10am. Thursday, Mass, 12noon. Website: www.staugustinesbexhill.org.uk.

ST PAUL’S CHURCH, Wickham Avenue: Sunday, Family Worship, 11am-12noon, followed by refreshments in the church hall. Evening Service, 6.30-7.30pm. Wednesday, Prayer Meeting, 7pm. Our website has links to our online services, including our live broadcasts on Facebook. Mobile: 07425 763468. Website: www.stpaulschurch19.wixsite.com/community

ST MARK’S CHURCH, Little Common Road:- Sunday 15th June:- Prayer Book Communion, 8am; Morning Worship, 10am. Ark Coffee Lounge, Tuesday and Thursday, 10am to 12 noon. Youtube channel: ‘St Mark’s Church, Little Common.’

ST STEPHEN’S CHURCH, Down Road:- Sunday 15th June - 8am Communion (BCP); 9.15am Messy Church; 10.30 Communion Common Worship. Tues 17th 10-12noon Coffee Stop. Wed 18th 11am Meeting Point. Thurs 19th 1pm Parent & Toddlers. Website: www.ststephensbexhill.co.uk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ST BARNABAS, Sea Road:- Sunday Parish Eucharist at 10.30am. Tuesday and Friday said Eucharist at 10.00am. Facebook: St Barnabas Church, Bexhill

BEULAH BAPTIST, Clifford Road: Every Sunday we hold a 10am service, creche and children/youth clubs will be available. We are a lively, family orientated Church, offering a friendly welcome to all who meet with us. Contact: 730001 or visit www.beulahbaptist.co.uk or email: [email protected]"

KING’S CHURCH, meeting at Bexhill College, Penland Road: Every Sunday, 10.30 coffee and fellowship. 11.00 service. A friendly family service for everyone. A warm welcome awaits you. Website: www.kings1066.org.

CHRISTCHURCH METHODIST CHURCH, Springfield Road:- Sunday 15th June - Today our worship will be led by our own Mr Barry Turnwell. All services are held at 10.30am, and are followed by refreshments in the church hall. Tuesday 2-4pm Fun and Friendship meets in both halls. Website: www.christchurchmethodist.org.uk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BEXHILL UNITED REFORMED CHURCH, Cantelupe Road:- Sunday, Morning Worship, 10.30am also broadcast online on our website: www.bexhillurc.co.uk. Tuesday, Evening Prayer Time on the first & third Tuesdays of the month, 7pm online on the website.

ST MARY MAGDALENE'S ROMAN CATHOLIC, Sea Road: Sunday Mass at 11am (Saturday Vigil 6pm). Public Masses in the Church of St Mary Magdalene: 6pm on Saturday; 11am on Sundays; 10am on Mondays, Fridays & Saturdays; 11am on Tuesdays; 6.30pm on Thursdays. Contact: 01424 210263 or email: [email protected].

ST MARTHA'S ROMAN CATHOLIC, Little Common: Sunday Mass at 9am. Contact: 01424 210263 or email: [email protected]

Battle Churches

ST MARY THE VIRGIN, Upper Lane & CHURCH OF THE ASCENSION, Telham: Sunday 15th June, Trinity Sunday (W), 09.30 PC, Battle, led by The Dean; 10.00 HC, Telham, led by Revd P Messenger; 11.15, Battle, led by The Dean; 18.00 Choral Evensong, Battle, led by The Dean. 19th June, 10.30 HC, Battle, led by The Dean. Website: www.stmarysbattle.org.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BATTLE METHODIST CHURCH, Emmanuel Centre, Harrier Lane, TN33 0FL - Sunday Morning Service, 10.30am. Tel: 777029.

BATTLE BAPTIST CHURCH, Mount Street: Sunday, Worship 10am. Worship and Response to the Holy Spirit, 6pm. Contact: [email protected], tel: 774825 between 9am & 3pm or www.battlebaptistchurch.org.uk.