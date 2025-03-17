Church Services in Bexhill & Battle

ST PETER’S, Old Town:- Sunday 23rd March, 8am Said Communion @ St. Peters; 10am Sung Eucharist @ St. Peters; 10am TFG Informal Service @ St. Peters Community Centre; 6pm Evensong. 10am Wed – Eucharist; Wed 11am – 3pm Private prayers @ St. Peters. Website: www.stpetersbexhill.org.uk.

ST MICHAEL’S, Glassenbury Drive:- Sunday 23rd March, 10.30am Sung Holy Communion @ St. Michaels. Wed 11.00am Said Holy Communion. Website: www.stmichaelsbexhill.org.uk.

ST AUGUSTINE'S, Cooden Drive:- Saturday, Morning Mass, 8am; Mass, 6pm, First Mass of Sunday (said). Sunday, Mass, 8am & Parish Mass & Junior Church, 10am (1st & 3rd week of the month during term time). Monday, Mass, 10am. Tuesday, Morning Mass, 8am. Wednesday, Mass 10am. Thursday, Mass, 12noon. Website: www.staugustinesbexhill.org.uk.

ST PAUL’S CHURCH, Wickham Avenue: Sunday, Family Worship, 11am-12noon, followed by refreshments in the church hall. Evening Service, 6.30-7.30pm. Wednesday, Prayer Meeting, 7pm. Our website has links to our online services, including our live broadcasts on Facebook. Mobile: 07425 763468. Website: www.stpaulschurch19.wixsite.com/community

ST MARK’S CHURCH, Little Common Road:- Sunday 23rd March: Prayer Book Communion, 8am; Morning Worship 10am. Ark Coffee Lounge, Tuesday and Thursday, 10am to 12 noon. Prayer for Ukraine, Wednesday 26th at 8pm. Youtube channel: ‘St Mark’s Church, Little Common.

ST STEPHEN’S CHURCH, Down Road:- Sunday 23rd March: 8am Communion (BCP); 10.30am Communion Common Worship. Tuesday 25th, 10-12noon, Coffee Stop. Thursday 27th, 1pm, Parents & Toddlers; Thursday 27th, 2pm & 6pm, Lent Group in church. Website:www.ststephensbexhill.co.uk.

BEULAH BAPTIST, Clifford Road: Every Sunday we hold a 10am service, creche and children/youth clubs will be available. We are a lively, family orientated Church, offering a friendly welcome to all who meet with us. Contact: 730001 or visit www.beulahbaptist.co.uk or email: [email protected]"

KING’S CHURCH, meeting at Bexhill College, Penland Road: Every Sunday (except 23rd March), 10.30am, family church. Service for all plus separate groups for children and youth. A warm welcome awaits you. Website: www.kings1066.org.

CHRISTCHURCH METHODIST CHURCH, Springfield Road:- Sunday 23rd March, Morning Worship 10.30am. Today's service will be led by our own minister, Rev. Crawford Logan and will include the sacrament of Holy Communion. We invite everyone to join us for tea/coffee in the hall after our services. We look forward to seeing everyone. Tuesday 2-4pm Fun and Friendship meets in both halls. Website: www.christchurchmethodist.org.uk.

BEXHILL UNITED REFORMED CHURCH, Cantelupe Road:- Sunday, Morning Worship, 10.30am also broadcast online on our website: www.bexhillurc.co.uk. Tuesday, Evening Prayer Time on the first & third Tuesdays of the month, 7pm online on the website.

ST MARY MAGDALENE'S ROMAN CATHOLIC, Sea Road: Sunday Mass at 11am (Saturday Vigil 6pm). Public Masses in the Church of St Mary Magdalene: 6pm on Saturday; 11am on Sundays; 10am on Mondays, Fridays & Saturdays; 11am on Tuesdays; 6.30pm on Thursdays. Contact: 01424 210263 or email: [email protected].

ST MARTHA'S ROMAN CATHOLIC, Little Common: Sunday Mass at 9am. Contact: 01424 210263 or email: [email protected]

Battle Churches

ST MARY THE VIRGIN, Upper Lane: Sunday 23rd March, third Sunday of Lent (P), 9.30 Holy Communion at St Mary’s Battle, and 10.00 Holy Communion at Telham Church, led by The Rev’d Christopher Channer. 11.15am, Service at St Mary’s Battle led by The Dean. Thursday, Holy Communion led by The Dean, 10.30am. Website: www.stmarysbattle.org.uk.

BATTLE METHODIST CHURCH, Emmanuel Centre, Harrier Lane, TN33 0FL - Sunday Morning Service, 10.30am. Tel: 777029.

BATTLE BAPTIST CHURCH, Mount Street: Sunday, Worship 10am. Worship and Response to the Holy Spirit, 6pm. Contact: [email protected], tel: 774825 between 9am & 3pm or www.battlebaptistchurch.org.uk.