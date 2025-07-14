Church Services in Bexhill & Battle

For all who are looking for a church in Bexhill or Battle, or to find out what is happening this coming week.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bexhill Churches

Hymn-singing on the seafront: 5.30pm on Sunday 20th July at the Bandstand (Shelter No. 1) on De La Warr Parade. Organised by Churches Together in Bexhill.

ST PETER’S, Old Town:- Sunday 20th July, 8am Said Communion @ St. Peters; 10am Sung Eucharist @ St. Peters; 10am TFG Informal Service @ St. Peters Community Centre;6pm Choral Evensong. 10am Wed – Eucharist; Wed 11am – 3pm Private prayers @ St. Peters. Website: www.stpetersbexhill.org.uk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

User (UGC) Submitted

ST MICHAEL’S, Glassenbury Drive:- Sunday 20th July, 10.30am Family Service @ St. Michaels. Wed 11.00am Said Holy Communion. Website: www.stmichaelsbexhill.org.uk.

ST AUGUSTINE'S, Cooden Drive:- Saturday, Morning Mass, 8am; Mass, 6pm, First Mass of Sunday (said). Sunday, Mass, 8am & Parish Mass & Junior Church, 10am (1st & 3rd week of the month during term time). Monday, Mass, 10am. Tuesday, Morning Mass, 8am. Wednesday, Mass 10am. Thursday, Mass, 12noon. Website: www.staugustinesbexhill.org.uk.

ST PAUL’S CHURCH, Wickham Avenue: Sunday, Family Worship, 11am-12noon, followed by refreshments in the church hall. Evening Service, 6.30-7.30pm. Wednesday, Prayer Meeting, 7pm. Our website has links to our online services, including our live broadcasts on Facebook. Mobile: 07425 763468. Website: www.stpaulschurch19.wixsite.com/community

ST MARK’S CHURCH, Little Common Road:- Sunday 20th July:- Prayer Book Communion, 8am; Morning Worship, 10am. Ark Coffee Lounge, Tuesday and Thursday, 10am to 12 noon. Youtube channel: ‘St Mark’s Church, Little Common.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ST STEPHEN’S CHURCH, Down Road:- Sunday 20th July: 8am Communion (BCP); 9.15am Messy Church; 10.30am Communion Common Worship. Tues 22nd 10-12noon Coffee Stop. Thurs 24th 10-12noon Open Office. Website: www.ststephensbexhill.co.uk.

ST BARNABAS, Sea Road:- Sunday Parish Eucharist at 10.30am. Tuesday and Friday said Eucharist at 10.00am. Facebook: St Barnabas Church, Bexhill

BEULAH BAPTIST, Clifford Road: Every Sunday we hold a 10am service, creche and children/youth clubs will be available. We are a lively, family orientated Church, offering a friendly welcome to all who meet with us. Contact: 730001 or visit www.beulahbaptist.co.uk or email: [email protected]

KING’S CHURCH, Sackville Road (the old Methodist Church): Every Sunday, 10.30 coffee and fellowship, 11.00 service.A friendly family church for everyone.A warm welcome awaits you. Website: www.kings1066.org.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CHRISTCHURCH METHODIST CHURCH, Springfield Road:- Sunday 20th July - Today’s service will be led by our own minister Rev. Crawford Logan and will include the sacrament of Holy Communion.All services are held at 10.30am, and are followed by refreshments in the church hall. Tuesday 2-4pm Fun and Friendship meets in both halls. Website: www.christchurchmethodist.org.uk.

BEXHILL UNITED REFORMED CHURCH, Cantelupe Road:- Sunday, Morning Worship, 10.30am also broadcast online on our website: www.bexhillurc.co.uk. Tuesday, Evening Prayer Time on the first & third Tuesdays of the month, 7pm online on the website.

ST MARY MAGDALENE'S ROMAN CATHOLIC, Sea Road: Sunday Mass at 11am (Saturday Vigil 6pm). Public Masses in the Church of St Mary Magdalene: 6pm on Saturday; 11am on Sundays; 10am on Mondays, Fridays & Saturdays; 11am on Tuesdays; 6.30pm on Thursdays. Contact: 01424 210263 or email: [email protected].

ST MARTHA'S ROMAN CATHOLIC, Little Common: Sunday Mass at 9am. Contact: 01424 210263 or email: [email protected]

Battle Churches

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ST MARY THE VIRGIN, Upper Lane & CHURCH OF THE ASCENSION, Telham: Sunday 20th July, Trinity 5 (G), 09.30 PC, Battle, led by Revd C Channer; 10.00 HC, Telham, led by Revd P Messenger; 11.15 Battle led by St Mary’s Team. 24th July ,10.30 HC, Battle, led by Revd P Messenger. Website: www.stmarysbattle.org.uk

BATTLE METHODIST CHURCH, Emmanuel Centre, Harrier Lane, TN33 0FL - Sunday Morning Service, 10.30am. Tel: 777029.

BATTLE BAPTIST CHURCH, Mount Street: Sunday, Worship 10am. Worship and Response to the Holy Spirit, 6pm. Contact: [email protected], tel: 774825 between 9am & 3pm or www.battlebaptistchurch.org.uk.