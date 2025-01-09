Church services to mark start of anniversary celebrations
Every parish in the Diocese of Chichester has been invited to share in a special service marking two special anniversaries in 2025.
The services will be held in each deanery (a group of parishes) and led by one of the three bishops in the Diocese.
The celebration services begin at All Saints, Crawley Down next Tuesday (14 January) for the parishes of the East Grinstead deanery and in future weeks include similar services in Hastings, Uckfield, Horsham, Lewes, Hove and Chichester [a full list of dates venues and timings is below].
The Bishop of Chichester, Dr Martin Warner, said at the launch: "This momentous celebration reminds us that we cannot define God. Faith is an exploration in which we risk everything to glimpse the mystery of God’s glory and to discover our place in his heart of love.
He added: "All of these will serve to inspire and strengthen our faith as we seek together to know, love, and follow the Lord Jesus in 2025 and beyond.”
Local clergy are extending the invitation to all in their parishes to join in the celebrations.
A list of all the deanery dates can be found here:
https://celebratingfaith.co.uk/deanery-events/
A wide range of events celebrating the year in the diocese and cathedral are publicised here:
https://celebratingfaith.co.uk/