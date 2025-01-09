Church services to mark start of anniversary celebrations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This year marks the 950th anniversary of the formation of both the Diocese of Chichester & Chichester Cathedral and 1700 years since the Nicene Creed first emerged.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Every parish in the Diocese of Chichester has been invited to share in a special service marking two special anniversaries in 2025.

The services will be held in each deanery (a group of parishes) and led by one of the three bishops in the Diocese.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The celebration services begin at All Saints, Crawley Down next Tuesday (14 January) for the parishes of the East Grinstead deanery and in future weeks include similar services in Hastings, Uckfield, Horsham, Lewes, Hove and Chichester [a full list of dates venues and timings is below].

All church members are invited to the celebration events.

The Bishop of Chichester, Dr Martin Warner, said at the launch: "This momentous celebration reminds us that we cannot define God. Faith is an exploration in which we risk everything to glimpse the mystery of God’s glory and to discover our place in his heart of love.

He added: "All of these will serve to inspire and strengthen our faith as we seek together to know, love, and follow the Lord Jesus in 2025 and beyond.”

Local clergy are extending the invitation to all in their parishes to join in the celebrations.

A list of all the deanery dates can be found here:

https://celebratingfaith.co.uk/deanery-events/

A wide range of events celebrating the year in the diocese and cathedral are publicised here:

https://celebratingfaith.co.uk/