Churchill Living launches Local Hero Awards to celebrate over 60s in Sussex

Churchill Living has officially launched its inaugural Local Hero Awards to celebrate the positive contribution of older people in Sussex who are making a difference in their communities.

Anyone in the local area aged over 60 can either nominate themselves or be nominated by those they have had a positive impact on. A shortlist will be announced, and the lucky few will be invited to a Churchill Living Lodge for the final awards ceremony this summer. The honoured winner will be presented with their award and a donation of up to £1000 made to a charity of their choosing.

Across the UK, people over 60 are playing a vital role in supporting and shaping their local communities, whether through volunteering, fundraising, mentoring, or simply being a caring and consistent presence in the lives of those around them. Their life experience, wisdom, and generosity can often go unrecognised, yet they are at the heart of so much good that happens locally. The Local Hero Awards aim to celebrate those quiet acts of kindness and leadership that make a real difference every day.

The decision will be made by a panel of esteemed judges including, Spencer J McCarthy, Chairman and CEO from Churchill Living. Nominations can be made by emailing [email protected] or filling in the online application form at www.churchill-living.co.uk/local-hero-nomination/. Nominees must be over 60 and have positively impacted the community they live in in some way, big or small.

Churchill developments in the region that could host the award ceremony include Charmans Lodge in Southwater, McIndoe Lodge in East Grinstead and Allingham Lodge in Eastbourne. The final venue will be chosen based on the location of the winners.

Spencer McCarthy, Chairman and CEO of Churchill Living, said: "At Churchill Living, we’re lucky to meet so many incredible people over the age of 60 who are doing truly inspiring things, not for recognition, but simply because they care. Whether they’re running community groups, raising money for charity, supporting neighbours, or just always being there with a kind word and a helping hand, their actions create real, lasting impact.

“The Local Hero Awards are our way of celebrating those individuals who quietly go above and beyond every single day. We want to shine a light on the positive difference they make, not just to the people around them, but to the spirit of their entire community. These are the people who bring us together, who lead with compassion and who show that age is never a barrier to making a difference. We’re proud to honour them."

The deadline for nominations is Monday, June 16.

For more information, or to nominate your local hero, visit www.churchill-living.co.uk