Churchill Living launches naming competition for new development in Hassocks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Churchill Living has launched a competition to name its latest development in the vibrant village of Hassocks, just north of the South Downs.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex locals are invited to submit a name suggestion, along with a brief explanation of their choice, to Anne Scherrer at [email protected] by Monday 19th May 2025. The winning entry will be selected by Churchill Living, and the winner will receive £100. Those interested in entering the competition may wish to look back on the history of the village for inspiration, which those who move into the new Lodge will be able to enjoy on a daily basis.

The development, which has been granted planning permission, will comprise of 41 one- and two-bedroom apartments. Each apartment is self-contained, boasting a colour co-ordinated kitchen with integrated appliances and beautifully landscaped gardens with scenic views of the Downs. Designed with ease of living in mind, over 60’s living at the Lodge will have access to an Owner’s Lounge equipped with WiFi and a coffee bar to socialise; as well as a 24-hour call centre support system and on-site Lodge manager to provide all residents with peace of mind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hassocks is well known for its picturesque setting and proximity to Brighton and the South Downs National Park. The Lodge is surrounded by a variety of amenities and public transport links available nearby. Owners will have everything they need on their doorstep, including an impressive selection of shopping and community facilities, cafés and delicatessens and idyllic greenspaces for those wanting to stay more active in their retirement.

The latest development will sit in the heart of Hassocks.

Anne Scherrer, Senior Divisional Marketing Manager for Churchill Living South East, commented: “We are very excited to invite the local community to get involved in this naming competition. Hassocks is a wonderful location, steeped in history, and we are excited to seeing what name suggestions are put forward to reflect the charm of this village!”

Submissions for the naming competition can be sent to Anne Scherrer at [email protected] by Monday 19th May 2025.

For more information about Churchill Living and its latest developments, visit www.churchill-living.co.uk.