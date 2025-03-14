Churchill Living launches naming competition for new lodge in Little Common

Churchill Living has launched a competition to name its latest development in the charming village of Little Common, on the edge of Bexhill-on-Sea. This competition gives the community a chance to help shape the identity of the thoughtfully designed Lodge.

Participants are invited to submit a name suggestion, along with a brief explanation of their choice, to Anne Scherrer at [email protected] by 27th March. The winning entry will be selected by Churchill Living, and the winner will receive £100.

Planning permission has been granted for this new development, which will offer a collection of high-quality, self-contained apartments for the over 60s. Each apartment is designed to provide a blend of privacy, security, and community for Owners to enjoy.

The new Lodge in Little Common will feature stylish one- and two-bedroom apartments, each with its own front door for peace and privacy when desired. Owners will also have use of an exclusive Owners’ Lounge, complete with a coffee bar where view of landscaped gardens can be enjoyed.

Churchill Owners at coffee bar

Little Common is an idyllic village on the edge of Bexhill-on-Sea, a historic seaside town known as the birthplace of British motor racing. The Lodge is positioned in prime location offering a variety of local amenities, including shops, healthcare services, cafes, and restaurants. Also close to Cooden Beach Owners will have easy access to the coastline, as well as excellent transport links to Eastbourne, Bexhill, and Hastings.

The promenade and sloping beach are ideal for leisurely walks, while Bexhill town centre features a selection of independent shops, cafes and restaurants. The area also offers excellent leisure facilities, including a sailing club, rowing club, bowling and two of Sussex’s finest golf courses. Regular bus services run every twenty minutes, and Cooden Beach train station provides links to Eastbourne, Rye, and Ashford International.

Anne Scherrer, Senior Divisional Marketing Manager for Churchill Living’s South East division, commented: “We are excited to invite the local community to take part in this special naming competition. Little Common is a fantastic location for this latest development, and we look forward to seeing the creative and meaningful name suggestions that reflect the charm and character of this wonderful village.”

Submissions for the naming competition can be sent to Anne Scherrer at [email protected] by 27th March. For more information about Churchill Living and its latest developments, visit www.churchill-living.co.uk