Cinema is alive and well in East Sussex

Viva La Cinema! Contrary to the constant rhetoric that we read about the death of cinema it is certainly alive and well in East Sussex.

Award-winning independent cinema, The Picture House Uckfield, has taken over The Atrium Cinema in East Grinstead previously run by Scott Cinemas who run a successful chain based in the west country.

Kevin Markwick, owner of the family run Picture House Uckfield, said: "We are delighted to be in East Grinstead. I’ve been hoping to take The Atrium for a number of years and we are looking forward to bringing our successful brand of cinema to the town. There is a lot to do and a way to go but I’m sure in time we will give the town the best cinema in the area.”

Kevin has invested heavily in The Picture House Uckfield over the last 10 years in both technology and interior design. It won Cinema of the Year in 2018.

The Atrium Cinema.

During covid at the height of the ‘death of cinema’ stories he completely refurbished Screen 3 (some may have questioned his decision at that difficult time) to produce a luxury screen experience, renamed The Lounge, with super comfortable reclining seats, a special menu and waiter service and he’s never looked back. It’s been a resounding success and the business has continued to grow since then.

More recently due to the success of ‘The Lounge’ he has upgraded the seating in Screen 1 and introduced seat service there too.

It's this enthusiasm, vision and family values that Kevin will be bringing to The Atrium Cinema. Kevin virtually grew up in The Picture House from the age of two when his father took over the lease in 1964 and Kevin has been at the helm since his father passed away in 1994.

His years of experience through the lucrative and leaner times (VHS, DVD, and now streaming), there’s always been challenges but his experience and forward thinking have continued to make The Picture House a success and this will be invaluable for taking The Atrium Cinema into the future. There are plans afoot which will gradually be revealed and implemented over time. It’s about serving the local community and giving them the best place to watch a film at the centre of their town.

The Atrium provides different possibilities to The Picture House and both cinemas will compliment each other.