Circus of Sound comes to Newhaven

The Circus of Sound Christmas Ball is happening at the BN9 Marine Studios on Friday, December 6 from 7pm: an evening of live entertainment, pop-up community marketplace featuring affordable original craft and artwork created by local artists and organisations and plenty of festive cheer!

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since 2019, local charity Culture Shift has been bringing Circus of Sound Cabaret events to Eastbourne and this will be the first time that the event has come to Newhaven, following the success of Culture Shift’s Every Sort of People party event at the Hillcrest Centre in 2023.

This inclusive, community event will be a celebration of local performers alongside professionals, makers and stallholders representing our diverse community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I love this event; it is my favourite night out! It is brilliant to see everyone together and I think it is quite unique and special.”

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news

What to Expect:

Live music & entertainment

Stallholders

R & R (Raffle & refreshments!) This will include a licensed bar and homemade treats

For more information and updates, follow Culture Shift on social media, links can be followed here: www.cultureshift.org.uk

Tickets

To make the holidays a little easier advanced tickets are only £3 (via Eventbrite) or £4 on the door.

Get your advanced tickets here: https://tinyurl.com/5n746ny6