Circus of Sound comes to Newhaven
Since 2019, local charity Culture Shift has been bringing Circus of Sound Cabaret events to Eastbourne and this will be the first time that the event has come to Newhaven, following the success of Culture Shift’s Every Sort of People party event at the Hillcrest Centre in 2023.
This inclusive, community event will be a celebration of local performers alongside professionals, makers and stallholders representing our diverse community.
"I love this event; it is my favourite night out! It is brilliant to see everyone together and I think it is quite unique and special.”
What to Expect:
- Live music & entertainment
- Stallholders
- R & R (Raffle & refreshments!) This will include a licensed bar and homemade treats
For more information and updates, follow Culture Shift on social media, links can be followed here: www.cultureshift.org.uk
Tickets
To make the holidays a little easier advanced tickets are only £3 (via Eventbrite) or £4 on the door.
Get your advanced tickets here: https://tinyurl.com/5n746ny6