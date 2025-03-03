Citizens Advice in West Sussex hold a pop-up event in Crawley

Colleagues from Citizens Advice in West Sussex recently held a pop-up event at Crawley Town Hall to give out energy advice.

They were on hand to help residents navigate the complex world of energy saving and answer questions about grants, fuel vouchers, debt support and what help is available.

Councillor Michael Jones, Leader of Crawley Borough Council, and Councillor Sue Mullins, Cabinet member for Community Engagement and Culture, popped in to welcome the team and hear about the wide range of help available for residents.

Councillor Sue Mullins said: “Citizens Advice offers valuable support to residents on a variety of topics including energy savings. The recent pop-up event was a great opportunity to bring energy advice direct to Crawley residents in a convenient location and warm space. Many thanks to the team for coming to Crawley.”