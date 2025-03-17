Citizens Advice West Sussex has helped thousands of people stay warm this winter

CITIZENS Advice in West Sussex has helped thousands of people stay warm this winter. The Warm Spaces Project restarted in October 2024 with the aim of helping people to reduce their energy costs. This included supporting people for extra assistance, giving them useful energy and water saving tips and, also referring clients for benefit checks to ensure their income is maximised.

Our teams have run several drop-in hubs throughout the West Sussex, including Crawley, Horsham, Haywards Heath, East Grinstead, Worthing, Shoreham and Burgess Hill, to give clients valuable face-to-face support, registering for Priority Services and giving a wide range of energy saving information; including ideas on making healthy low-cost recipes. This service was launched to help the most vulnerable people who are living in their cold homes and waiting for help. With the drop-in hubs, it enables us to reach as many people as possible and distribute this vital information to those most at risk.

Nadine Kearney, Service Operation Manager said: "Warm spaces is a project that we are very happy to deliver. It gives us the opportunity to go out into community spaces to reach people who may not ordinarily come to the service for support. We are able to engage them in discussions about energy related issues and wider support available. This is done in an informal way with the option of more detailed support if needed. The work also helps us build relationships in warm spaces so that the people who work there, know they can signpost to us as well. It's been a very busy winter season and we look forward to October when we restart the project."

Following the success of this project, it will return in October 2025 to give help and advice tips to more people next winter. For all the details about The Warm Spaces Project and to find out information about the next drop-in hubs, visit our website: advicewestsussex.org.uk/warmspaces/

Warm Spaces Advice Pop-Up at the Create Building in Crawley

Key tips for energy saving Use your heating controls more effectively, such as thermostats, radiator valves and timers. You can save £100 per year by only heating your home when you really need it. Use energy efficient lightbulbs – this can save £50 over the lifetime of the bulb. Turn off appliances instead of leaving them on standby – this can save £30 each year. Switch your provider for one that gives you a better tariff. You can check whether you can get a better rate yourself by using our comparison tool. You can apply for grants and support from your supplier and from the Government.

Energy Saving, quick and delicious recipes:

Leek and Potato Soup An easy, low energy Microwave recipe! Always be sure to use all the green parts of the leek as they contain the most nutrients. Serves 4-6 INGRIDENTS 2 tbsp vegetable oil 2 large leeks, sliced and washed 2 medium potatoes, peeled and diced 850ml vegetable stock milk black pepper chopped parsley Put the leeks with the oil in a bowl. Cover and cook on FULL POWER for 3 minutes. Add potatoes. Cover and cook on FULL POWER for 5 minutes. Add half of the stock. Cover and cook on FULL POWER for 5 minutes or until the potatoes are soft. Blend until smooth, adding the rest of the stock and some milk for extra creaminess. Season with pepper and serve with a sprinkle of chopped parsley.