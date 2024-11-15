City & Country continues its support for Lawford FC

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lawford Football Club is sporting new shirts for its second season, thanks to continued support from local Manningtree housebuilder, City & Country.

The heritage developer has renewed its sponsorship of the community’s local football club, just under a 20-minute walk away from its new Manningtree Park development in Manningtree, Essex.

Lawford Football Club was first founded in 1935 however, in 2015, Lawford Lads and Lawford Junior together with Lawford Ladies combined to form one club. The team currently plays out of their John Lyall pavilion on School Lane in Lawford, Manningtree.

With just under 300 players across both the adult and youth teams, the club has high hopes for the upcoming season.

Michael Burt, Head of Sales for City & Country, said: “Lawford FC has long played a part in Manningtree’s community, and we are proud to continue to support a club with such strong local ties. City & Country is committed to supporting organisations in the local area and we look forward to cheering on the Lawford Football Club for the rest of their season.”

Daniel Sage, Secretary of Lawford Football Club, commented: “We’d like to thank City & Country for its continued sponsorship of our players. With just under 20 teams at Lawford FC, the support from local businesses such as City & Country is invaluable for the running of our club.”

City & Country’s new development, Manningtree Park, is soon to launch one- and two-bedroom apartments and is selling two- to five- bedroom houses set in over 11 acres of landscaped parkland. Prices start at £325,000 for a two- bedroom home ranging up to £1,000,000 for a five-bedroom house. For more information, call 01206 598 204, or visit www.manningtreepark.co.uk.

Recently becoming at registered charity in 2020, find out more about Lawford Football Club here: https://www.lawfordfc.co.uk/.