Class acts return to Collyer's

Alumni cross-examined by law students.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Collyer’s alumni returned to the leading sixth form college this week for an interactive, informative, and inspiring session on legal pathways.

Daria Davydenko, Hari Gunturu, Jessica Harrison, and Amy Skinner, who left Collyer’s between 2020 and 2023, have all moved on to study law at some of the country’s top universities and were keen to share their experiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Collyer’s Head of Law Janene Weymouth said: “The talks, which included a fast-paced Q&A, covered everything from UCAS and personal statement writing, preparing for LNAT entrance exams and university choices. Daria, Hari, Jess, and Amy also focused on the next steps they are taking to qualify in their chosen professions.”

Collyer's alumni reunite to inspire current law students. Images courtesy of Miki Navratilova

Daria Davydenko and Hari Gunturu are both studying Law at Oxford, while Durham University Law graduate Jess Harrison has spent the last year studying for her Master’s Degree in Legal Practice, whilst sitting Solicitors Qualifying Exams. Amy Skinner is in the final year of her Law degree at the University of Law in Guildford.

Daria said: “It is wonderfully surreal to be back at Collyer’s. I had such a great experience here.”

Hari was also pleased to be back: “I’ve had such a lovely time talking the next generation of Collyer’s students.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jess said: “It was a pleasure to talk to the students and help them with their law journeys.”

Amy added: “It was great to return to Collyer’s and catch-up with Janene, Steve and my teachers.”

The former students also talked about the routes they were pursuing, including a graduate detective programme, qualifying as a solicitor and careers in journalism and policy.

Collyer’s Deputy Principal Steve Martell said: “It was an honour to welcome back Collyer’s legends Daria, Hari, Jess, and Amy, who I remember well from their time here. Colossal thanks to them for remembering us and taking time out of their busy academic schedules to inspire the next generation. They are outstanding role-models.”

Janene Weymouth added: “Our current students asked intelligent and informed questions - the session was incredibly valuable as they plan their next steps into the legal profession.”