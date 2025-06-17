Classic car show in Rye blessed with good weather

Senlac & St Leonard's Rotary Club held their 39th Anniversary Classic Car Show at Rye Rugby Club on Sunday 13th June 2025. The show was a great success with record number of cars attending. Among the 255 cars on display there were cars from the 1920's. These were supported by around 40 craft and charity stalls.

We were blessed with nice weather which helped bring out record numbers of cars and people, to support the event, and one of the highlights of the show was a fly past by a Spitfire from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

Cllr Andy Stuart, Mayor of Rye was introduced by Dave Miles from Senlac St Leonard's Rotary who was going to open the show but passed this honour to Paul Goring, Rye Towns Cryer who opened the show.

The public were entertained by the Rye Ukulele Band, Rye Harbour Herrings (Shanty Singing group ) Rye Racketeers (interesting group o musician's ) and finishing up with Gold Leader (scratch band ).

Proceeds from the show are going to Rye & District Community

Transport, Warming up the Homeless, Senlac St Leonard's own Yellowmen and other Rotary charities and good causes