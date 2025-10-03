Co-op launches newest store in village of Woodgate, Chichester

Co-op has served-up its newest store to serve and support the village community of Woodgate, Chichester.

The new store - located in Westergate Street, Woodgate – creates 13 local jobs and includes a bakery, Costa Coffee Express and an extensive range of fresh and healthy products, food-to-go and meal deals; Fairtrade goods; pizzas; flowers; ready meals, award winning wines and beers and, everyday essentials.

The online home delivery of groceries is available through Just Eat, with Deliveroo and Uber Eats coming soon. Along with online orders through Co-op’s own online shop – shop.coop.co.uk . Online orders are picked fresh in the local store and delivered quickly and conveniently in the community.

Parcel collection services are available over the counter via Amazon and DPD. Payment services are offered via PayPoint, and customer car parking is also available.

Niamh Cordell, Co-op’s Store Manager, said: “The whole team is delighted to invest in Woodgate, and launch Co-op’s newest store. The store looks great, and we are enjoying welcoming the community into their Co-op – we have had a fantastic response. We’re proud to be part of local community life. Our focus is to be a hub locally for the community, delivering the quality, choice, value and added services – both in store and online via our quick commerce partners - which can be enjoyed by everyone. We're here to contribute to local life and conveniently serve and support Woodgate.”

Member price savings create additional value for Co-op members who can save more with personalised offers, deals and promotions and, lower prices on the products shoppers buy most.

Co-op is committed to backing British agriculture, and all of its own fresh and frozen meat, poultry and dairy is 100% British – including in its pies, ready meals and sandwiches.

Soft plastic recycling is available in store, making it easier for shoppers to return harder to recycle materials such as crisp packets and bread bags, lids from ready meals, biscuit wrappers and, pet food pouches.

Co-op is one of the world’s largest consumer-owned co-operatives, with its history dating back more than 180 years. Co-op exists to create value for its membership and communities, its 6.9m members own the business and play an intrinsic part in the governance of the organisation.

More information about the benefits of Co-op Membership is available by visiting coop.co.uk/membership

The new Woodgate Co-op opens between 7am-10pm, daily.

