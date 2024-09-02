Co-working space goes from strength to strength

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A creative co-working space celebrates its second birthday in September with a raft of new features and a major marketing drive.

FOUNDRY Eastbourne opened its doors at The Beacon shopping centre in Eastbourne this month. It offered a revolutionary new style of creative space for local businesses with big ambitions.

Its founding mission was to empower the local business community, giving them space to think differently. It was the first of many locations planned across England. To date, FOUNDRY has opened its doors in Poole, Walthamstow and Wandsworth.

As part of its birthday celebrations, FOUNDRY Eastbourne is offering even more reasons to join the party and discover new ways to work, network and relax.

Lounge area at FOUNDRY Eastbourne.

Nestled in the vibrant town of Eastbourne, FOUNDRY is redefining what it means to work in a shared space. More than just a place to set up your laptop, FOUNDRY Eastbourne offers a dynamic environment where creativity meets community.

From freelancers to established teams, this co-working hub is designed to cater to the diverse needs of today’s professionals, offering an array of amenities that make it an ideal space to work, connect, and grow.

FOUNDRY Eastbourne provides flexible workspace options that cater to every type of worker. Whether you need a hot desk for the day, a dedicated desk for long-term projects, or a private office for your team, FOUNDRY has you covered.

The contemporary design, high-speed internet, and comfortable communal areas ensure that your workday is both productive and enjoyable. Need a space to meet clients or brainstorm with your team? The fully equipped meeting rooms are designed to facilitate collaboration and innovation.

Beyond the physical space, FOUNDRY Eastbourne fosters a vibrant community where ideas are exchanged, partnerships are forged, and skills are developed. The co-working space is not just about providing desks and Wi-Fi; it’s about creating an environment where professionals can thrive. Members benefit from a host of perks, including discounted event tickets, priority booking for meeting rooms, and access to exclusive, members-only events.

From September, FOUNDRY Eastbourne will be hosting new events to help members widen their business offer, gain knowledge and confidence, and find time to relax and recuperate.

Each month, workplace stress specialist Corrine Guion offers members a chance to unwind with guided meditation. It’s a perfect midday reset for those looking to reduce stress and enhance focus.

FOUNDRY Eastbourne General Manager Fiona Revell said there had never been a better time to join FOUNDRY and discover new business opportunities.

“We have a thriving co-working space here at FOUNDRY Eastbourne, with a vibrant and diverse business community. We provide a beautiful working space, lots of networking opportunities to help grow businesses and build relationships.

“Our flexible memberships include lounge membership for hotdesking, dedicated desks, 2-person - 8-person office spaces and wellness studios. I would encourage anyone interested to get in contact to arrange a tour or a trial with us, to experience our lovely space for themselves.”

To book a tour, or to find out more about FOUNDRY Eastbourne, email [email protected] or visit the website www.foundryuk.com/Eastbourne