Cobnor Activities Centre Trust delivers unforgettable outdoor experience thanks to UK Youth funding

Cobnor Activities Centre Trust was thrilled to receive funding from UK Youth, enabling enabled 24 young people (aged 11-16 years) from MOTIV8 Havant and Portsmouth, Young People’s Shop and Bourne Community College to take part in a fully funded two-night residential activity camp over February half-term.

Breaking Down Barriers to Outdoor AdventureCobnor Activities Centre Trust (CACT) is an independent charity providing life-changing outdoor experiences in Chichester Harbour. We believe adventure should be accessible to all, regardless of background or ability.

As a fully accredited centre, CACT delivers land and water-based activities, including RYA OnBoard, Sailability and Paddle-Ability, ensuring those with disabilities can participate fully. Each activity fosters achievement, active lifestyles and social connections, empowering all participants to build confidence, develop life skills and experience the joy of outdoor adventure.

David Watts, UK Youth director of outdoor learning, said: “We are delighted the UK Youth Adventures Away from Home fund, in partnership with the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, is supporting young people to access outdoor learning at Cobnor Activities Centre Trust. The fund is helping thousands of young people in England to overcome barriers to participation and to reap the benefits of outdoor learning, which encourages participants to experience, learn and develop, while connecting with others and the natural environment.” Over the February half term, participants embraced a packed programme of land and water-based adventure activities, including sailing, rafted canoeing, archery, aeroball and bushcraft survival skills. Some even braved the cold waters for a dip, proving their resilience! One of the biggest highlights was keelboat sailing, where participants and instructors enjoyed an incredible day on the water, soaking up the sunshine and learning new skills.

Ben Esplie, a CACT Activity Instructor, added: “This was a fantastic opportunity for these young people to get outdoors and try new activities. It was clear how important these projects are for young people’s health and wellbeing. It was amazing to see them making friends, socialising and seeing the world through their own eyes.” A 13-year-old participant reflected: “Whilst I was on the residential, I learned that I can do it if I put my mind to it. I would definitely like to do more bushcraft and sailing.”

Parents also shared heartfelt feedback: “My son has had a tough time recently, but he came home with a huge smile after making new friends and having such a positive experience. He especially loved the paddling and the roast dinner! Thank you.”

Caroline Fisk, CACT’s Education Development Manager, emphasised the programme’s impact: “We have had overwhelming feedback from participants, families and group leaders. The funding directly reduced financial barriers, ensuring inclusivity and we hope to build on this success in future programmes.”

For more information about our funded programmes, contact Caroline Fisk at [email protected]. To explore all our land and water-based activities for schools, groups, individuals and school holiday programmes, visit www.cobnor.com.